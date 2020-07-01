GOLF
HILLCREST GOLF & CC
SENIOR LEAGUE
Results
Chuck Olsen-Ken Bertsch def. Don Munson-Mike Rhorer 2 up, 4&3, 6&5
Cal Carlson-Rudy Gerstner def. John Ehret-Terry Frick halved, 2&1, 2&1
Barry O’Connell-J. Hubner def. Bill Bobzin-Jon Wibbels 1 up, 2&1, 3&1
Dan Lammers-Steve Slowey def. Jim Tramp-Norm Willard halved, 3&1, 3&1
John Sternquist-(blind) halved Cal Riesgaard-Dan Swanda 2 up, 2 down, halved
Robert Zacher-Roger Thompson def. Hank Petersen-Robert Haar 1 down, 3&2, 2 up
Don Neukirck-Rodger Brandt def. Dave O’Brien-Mark Yonke 4&3, 4&3, 7&5
Cyril Groetken-Neil Connot def. Dan Eisenbraun-Joe Vig 3&2, 2 up, 5&3
