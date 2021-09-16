The Yankton Bucks tied a season high for goals and recorded a fourth straight shutout, rolling past Mitchell 10-0 in Eastern South Dakota Conference boys’ soccer action on Thursday at Yankton’s Crane-Youngworth Field.
Yankton got two goals and one assist each from Braylen Bietz, Gavin Fortner and Zach Hebda. Gage Becker had a goal and an assist. Ethan Yasat, Jacob Kirchner and Sam Huber each scored in the victory.
Zach Loest recorded his seventh shutout of the season, stopping three shots.
Yankton, 8-1-1 overall and 5-1 in the ESD, travels to Pierre on Tuesday.
Mitchell, 0-9, travels to Brandon Valley on Tuesday.
Yankton won the JV match 5-0.
Brady Blom had a goal and an assist for Yankton. Simon Schulz, Colton Griffin, Damien Olsen and Kaleb Swihart each scored for the Bucks. Sean Scott added an assist.
Patrick Gurney and Blom each had two saves in goal for Yankton.
