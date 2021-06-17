HARTFORD — The Hartford Sparx scored a doubleheader sweep over the Yankton Fury Fire in girls’ softball action on Thursday.
In the opener, Grace Harden had two hits as the Sparx rolled to a 12-2 victory.
Caitlyn Maa and Riley Morrison each had a hit in the victory.
Kara Klemme tripled and Hannah Christopherson doubled for Yankton. Emma Heine and Jadyn Hubbard each had a hit.
Ellie Wiese took the loss.
Olivia Brown had three hits and four RBI to lead Hartford past Yankton 11-6 in the nightcap.
Maa had two hits for Hartford. Addy Kramer, Avery Evans, Taylor Kunzweiler and Morrison each had a hit in the victory.
Hubbard had two hits, and Heine and Emma Wiese each tripled for Yankton. Steele doubled. Heine and Klemme each had a hit.
Emma Wiese took the loss.
Yankton (14-20-1) plays in its home invitational, beginning today (Friday).
