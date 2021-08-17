VERMILLION — Yankton scored a pair of victories in a girls’ tennis triangular on Tuesday at the University of South Dakota tennis courts.
Yankton swept Lennox 9-0 and claimed an 8-1 victory over host Vermillion in the event.
Yankton, 4-0, opens the home portion of its schedule on Saturday, facing Rapid City Stevens, Watertown and St. Thomas More at the YHS/SAC Tennis Courts. Start time is set for 9 a.m.
Vermillion will play in the Madison Tournament on Friday and Saturday. Singles play will be on Friday, with doubles play on Saturday.
YANKTON 9, LENNOX 0
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Grace Dressen 8-0; Nora Krajewski Y def. Gracen Juffer 8-1; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Madison Johnson 8-0; Paige Mitzel Y def. Lizzy Buehner 8-4; Addison Gordon Y def. Ellen Boomgarden 8-0; Kayla Marsh Y def. Madison Buehner 8-2
DOUBLES: N. Krajewski-Schaefer Y by default over Ally Hanlon-Ellen Boomgarden; Gordon-S. Krajewski Y def. Juffer-Johnson 8-1; Marsh-Mitzel Y def. Dressen-Buehner 8-5
JV: Kathryn Loewe L def. Kathryn Nelsen 6-1; Brooklyn Glenn L def. Meagan Scott 6-0; Annie Baumann Y def. Miriam Welch 6-1; Jade Jere-Kara Koerner Y def. Boomgarden-Brooklyn Buehner 6-4; B. Buehner-Loewe L def. Scott-Annie Baumann 6-3; Welch-Glenn L def. Sienna Cuka-Tori Miller 6-4
YANKTON 8, VERMILLION 1
SINGLES: Maggie Schaefer Y def. Emma Jury 8-3; Nora Krajewski Y by default over Annika Barnett; Sabrina Krajewski Y def. Abby Hanson 8-0; Kasey Hanson V def. Paige Mitzel 8-4; Addison Gordon Y def. Mya Halverson 8-4; Kayla Marsh Y def. Saige Jorgensen 8-0
DOUBLES: Schaefer-N. Krajewski Y def. Barnett-Jury 8-0; S. Krajewski-Gordon Y def. A. Hanson-K. Hanson 8-3; Mitzel-Marsh Y def. Jorgensen-Halverson 8-7 (7-4)
JV: Jade Jere Y def. Kambry Job 6-1; Delaney Smidt V def. Sienna Cuka 6-3; Katelyn Proefrock L def. Kathryn Nelson 6-1; Josi Auen V def. Annie Baumann 6-3; Jere-Kara Koerner Y def. Auene-Job 6-4; Smidt-Proefrock V def. Cuka-Miller
