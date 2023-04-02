The Mount Marty Lancers put a stamp on their indoor archery season during the South Dakota State Indoor Meet, which took place Saturday-Sunday at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center.

“This was a very nice way to end the indoor season,” said Lancers head coach Zena Ross. “This is the last shoot until we go outside. The kids did awesome and put some personal bests down They showed the growth that we worked on all indoor season. I think our outdoor season is going to start on a really good note.”

