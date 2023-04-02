The Mount Marty Lancers put a stamp on their indoor archery season during the South Dakota State Indoor Meet, which took place Saturday-Sunday at the NFAA Easton Yankton Archery Center.
“This was a very nice way to end the indoor season,” said Lancers head coach Zena Ross. “This is the last shoot until we go outside. The kids did awesome and put some personal bests down They showed the growth that we worked on all indoor season. I think our outdoor season is going to start on a really good note.”
Lalit Jain Carries Momentum From NFAA Indoor Nationals Into State Indoor
Recurve archer Lalit Jain’s imprint on the Mount Marty University archery program is already being felt.
Arriving to campus in January, Jain, who is from India, had to adjust to a new environment quickly. He had never shot indoor archery until this winter.
Still, he showed his skill, winning the freestyle recurve adult division at the NFAA Indoor Nationals last weekend with a score of 595, then shooting a 299 Saturday and a 295 Sunday for a score of 594 on the weekend.
“It was a new experience for me (at Indoor Nationals),” Jain said. “I just came to the United States three months ago and that was a big tournament I got to compete in. I met new players. It was a good experience.”
Even if he beat a field that included an Olympian, Jain’s focus is on getting better.
“I always try to do my best,” he said. “I don’t think about who I’m competing with or who my opponent is.”
Jain admitted to everything still feeling “new” in Yankton and is still learning English.
“The people (at MMU) are very helpful,” he said. “They are helping me to adjust. At these tournaments, I'm getting confident every time I play. The team is very supportive.”
Ross mentioned Jain’s quiet demeanor but said when he shoots archery he is “silent but deadly.”
“He goes out there and works hard,” Ross said. “He’s super dedicated. Seeing his progress from (the start of) this semester to now, staying calm under pressure is the biggest thing he does. He doesn’t let anything shake him. I’m excited for his performance back in Louisville. Going forward, it’s going to be really good for him.”
Alyssa Nelson Shows Dedication To Archery
Mount Marty recurve archer Alyssa Nelson admitted to some nerves for Sunday’s shoot, but “leveled out in the second half (of the shoot) and finished strong” in her opinion as she shot 286 and 282 for the weekend.
Ross mentioned how Nelson is “the most dedicated person (to archery) that I have met in a very long time.”
“She’s always at the range,” Ross said. “She’s always looking for something new or asking for more help, programs and training. She takes advice extremely well. Anything I give her, she’ll try it out. She’ll give me feedback and we’ll work from there, so her mindset is awesome.”
Even if, at times, Nelson wants her scores to be higher, Ross mentioned the importance of her staying “nice and positive” during the shoot and praised the sophomore’s mindset.
With shooting from only one distance, Nelson admitted that an indoor meet can feel like “walking in a circle” from time to time and is looking forward to the challenge of the outdoor season.
“The elements for outdoors are pretty difficult to deal with,” she said. “That change from indoor to outdoor season is going to be a lot, but it’ll be fun.”
MMU competed in five tournaments during the indoor season.
Follow @ebeancubuff on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.