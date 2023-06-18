MENNO — The Yankton Tappers had three home runs, including a pair of solo shots from Joe Gokie, in a 10-3 victory over Menno in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Will Rauch had three hits, including a home run and a double, for Yankton. Mitch Gullikson doubled and singled. Dylan Prouty, Rex Ryken and Gokie each had two hits. Cade Sudbeck, Sam Schonberg and Aaron Madden each had a hit in the victory.
Kyle Munkvold doubled and singled for Menno. Preston Gall and Logan Klaudt each had two hits. Ajay Herrboldt and Macon Oplinger each had a hit for the Mad Frogs.
Madden struck out seven batters in six innings of work for the win. Schomberg pitched three innings of shutout relief, striking out eight. Brayden Sattler took the loss.
FREEMAN — The Freeman Black Sox scored in the bottom of the ninth to claim a 3-2 victory over Lesterville in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Owen Feser had two hits for Freeman. Phil Madsen and Blake Schroedermeier each had a hit in the victory.
Michael Drotzmann had two hits and Tanner VanDriel doubled for Lesterville. Tyler Edler and Hunter Martin each had a hit in the effort.
Trey Christensen allowed one unearned run in four innings of relief for the win. Schroedermeier started for Freeman, striking out eight in his five innings of work. Brandon Nickolite took the loss in relief.
WYNOT, Neb. — Crofton outlasted Wynot 3-2 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.
Seth Wiebelhaus had two doubles and two runs scored for Crofton. Five other Bluejays had one hit each.
Devin Lammers homered for Wynot. Lee Heimes, David Schenk and Ryan Heimes each had a hit for the Expos.
Zach Hegge earned the win in relief, striking out eight in five innings of work. Jackson Sudbeck took the loss in relief, striking out three in four innings of work. Dain Whitmire started for Wynot, striking out four in his six innings of work.
Platte 6, Hartford-Humboldt 2
PARKSTON — The Platte Killer Tomatoes claimed a 6-2 victory over Hartford-Humboldt in the Cornbelt League-Sunshine League Showdown, Sunday in Parkston.
Hunter Hewitt homered and Preston Nedved doubled for Platte. Sheldon Gant, Hayden Kuiper, Ryan Allen, Michael Buitenbos and Jarod Severson each had a hit in the victory.
Travis Gant went the distance in the seven-inning contest, striking out nine.
Lennox Only One 16, Parkston Devil Rays 13
PARKSTON — Lennox Only One scored 11 runs in the first inning, but needed a four-run seventh to outlast the Parkston Devil Rays 16-13 in the Cornbelt League-Sunshine League Showdown, Saturday in Parkston.
Seth Muth went 3-for-3 with a triple and four RBI for Parkston. T.J. Schmidt went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI. Jay Storm also went 3-for-4 with a double. Jonah Schmidt and Landon Sudbeck each doubled and singled. Josh Polreis and Logan Heidinger each doubled. Logan Van Pelt and Ty Neugebauer each had a hit in the effort.
Jonah Schmidt took the loss. Storm had five strikeouts in four innings of relief.
