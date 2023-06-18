MENNO — The Yankton Tappers had three home runs, including a pair of solo shots from Joe Gokie, in a 10-3 victory over Menno in South Central League amateur baseball action on Sunday.

Will Rauch had three hits, including a home run and a double, for Yankton. Mitch Gullikson doubled and singled. Dylan Prouty, Rex Ryken and Gokie each had two hits. Cade Sudbeck, Sam Schonberg and Aaron Madden each had a hit in the victory.

