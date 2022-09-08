VERMILLION — The Vermillion Tanagers rallied past Tri-Valley 27-25, 20-25, 12-25, 25-23, 15-13 in Dakota XII Conference volleyball action on Thursday.
Brooklyn Voss had 12 kills, and Brooke Jensen posted 10 kills and four blocks to lead Vermillion. Claire Doty finished with 21 assists, 20 digs and four ace serves. Kelsey O’Neill had 25 digs and Anni Barnett added 13 digs in the victory.
For Tri-Valley, Ava Pearson had 10 kills and Erica Bicknase had eight kills to lead the way. Brookelyn Stieben posted 20 assists. Cheyenne Hanson had 30 digs, Kenzie Atwood had 28 digs and Megan Wenzel added four ace serves in the effort.
Vermillion, 4-6, hosts top-ranked Sioux Falls Christian on Tuesday. Tri-Valley, 3-4, travels to Dell Rapids on Sept. 15.
Alcester-Hudson 3, Avon 2
AVON — The Alcester-Hudson Cubs got their first win of the season in a five-set thriller against the Avon Pirates here Thursday 25-20, 25-27, 25-19, 24-26, 15-5.
Alcester-Hudson improves to 1-4. Avon falls to 3-5.
The Cubs were led by Emma Moller’s 13 kills. Hannah Ahart added 20 digs, and Ella Serck added 35 set assists for Alcester-Hudson. Alexis Gray and Elly Doering also had 11 kills for the Cubs.
Avon was led by Courtney Sees’ 17 kills, 27 digs, and three aces. McKenna Kocmich added 32 set assists for the Pirates.
Alcester-Hudson plays at Centerville Tuesday while Avon plays at Wagner Tuesday.
Canton 3, Elk-Point-Jefferson 2
ELK POINT — The Canton C-Hawks stayed undefeated by an exciting five-set match against the Elk-Point-Jefferson Huskies here Thursday night.
Canton improves to 9-0 on the season. EPJ falls to 6-3.
The Huskies were led by Bentlee Kollbaum’s 11 kills to go along with 19 digs. Alyssa Chytka added 23 digs for EPJ. Kate VanRoekel added 36 assists to go along with 18 digs.
Canton hosts Dell Rapids on Tuesday while EPJ plays at Lennox on Tuesday as well.
Freeman 3, Gayville-Volin 1
GAYVILLE — Kate Miller pounded out 19 kills and had 12 digs as Freeman downed Gayville-Volin 26-24, 24-26, 25-18, 25-18 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Erin Uecker finished with eight kills, four blocks and 19 digs for Freeman. Cami Fransen had 19 assists and two ace serves. Ava Anderson posted 10 assists. Ashlin Jacobsen had 23 digs and four ace serves, and Zanovia Butler added 14 digs in the victory.
For Gayville-Volin, Maia Achen had 17 kills, and Keeley Larson posted 37 assists and 17 digs to lead the way. Taylor Hoxeng finished with 28 digs. Ayla Dimmer had nine kills and 13 digs, and Jo Westrum added six ace serves in the effort.
Freeman travels to the Wolsey-Wessington Tournament on Saturday. Gayville-Volin hosts Viborg-Hurley on Tuesday.
Bridgewater-Emery 3, Irene-Wakonda 1
EMERY — The Bridgewater-Emery Huskies defeated the Irene-Wakonda Eagles 25-14, 25-22, 19-25, 25-21 here Thursday night.
Bridgewater-Emery improves to 3-3. Irene-Wakonda falls to 0-8.
The Huskies were led by Lexie Golder’s 10 kills. Kennedie Roskens added 20 digs for the Huskies. Additionally, Oakley Weber had 10 assists.
Irene-Wakonda was led by Jenna Sees, Madison Orr, and Emma Marshal with nine kills apiece. Quinn McDonald had 20 digs for the Eagles. Emerson Flynn registered nine assists for the Eagles as well.
Bridgewater-Emery takes on the Freeman Flyers next Tuesday in Freeman, while Irene-Wakonda hosts Freeman Academy/Marion.
Wausa 3, Bloomfield 1
BLOOMFIELD, Neb. — The Wausa Vikings defeated the Bloomfield Bees here 25-13, 25-23, 22-25, 25-22 Thursday night.
Wausa improves to 4-2 while Bloomfield falls to 1-5.
Wausa was led by Hunter West’s 19 kills and 27 digs. Sienna West led the Vikings with 42 assists.
The Vikings host Plainview on Tuesday while Bloomfield plays at Neligh-Oakdale Monday.
Crofton 3, O’Neill 1
CROFTON, Neb. — The Crofton Warriors defeated the O’Neill Eagles 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 28-26 here Thursday night.
The Warriors improve to 4-1 on the season, while the Eagles fall to 3-2.
Crofton was led by Caitlin Guenther’s 16 kills. She had a hitting percentage of .353 on the night. Sammie Allen led the team with 19 assists, contributing 23 digs as well. Additionally, Cassie Allen registered 24 digs for the Warriors.
The Warriors play at Boone Central-Newman Grove next Tuesday while the Eagles travel to Lutheran-Northeast on Tuesday as well.
Wynot 3, Creighton 0
WYNOT, Neb. — The Wynot Blue Devils defeated the Creighton Bulldogs here 25-23, 25-17, 25-23 Thursday.
Wynot improves to 5-1 on the season while Creighton falls to 1-4.
The Blue Devils were led by Amer Lawson’s eight kills. Mynah Sudbeck and Sophia Geisen added 14 and 13 set assists, respectively. Ella Brummer led the team with 18 digs.
Wynot travels to Bloomfield to take on the Bees Tuesday. Creighton plays at the Hartington-Newcastle Tournament on Saturday.
Scotland 3, Freeman Academy-Marion 0
MARION — Scotland downed Freeman Academy-Marion 25-10, 25-14, 25-11 in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Martina DeBoer had six kills and five blocks, and Trinity Bietz had six kills and six ace serves for Scotland. Claire Janish posted 10 assists, with Kalley Vitek recording six assists. Grace Robb finished with five kills, six digs and three ace serves. Bailey Vitek added seven digs in the victory.
Kallie Johnson had three kills and Isabelle McConniel had five assists for Freeman Academy-Marion. Emma McConniel posted nine digs.
Scotland hosts Andes Central-Dakota Christian on Tuesday. Freeman Academy-Marion heads to Oldham-Ramona-Rutland on Saturday.
Wagner 3, Gregory 0
GREGORY — Wagner earned a 25-10, 25-14, 25-15 victory over Gregory in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Emma Yost finished with 15 kills and seven digs for Wagner. Macy Koupal had 27 assists and six digs. Madi Knebel posted four ace serves, Kya Kjeldgaard had three blocks and Shalayne Nagel added seven digs in the win.
Mya Determan finished with seven kills, three ace serves and two blocks for Gregory. Jordan Svatos posted seven assists. Sapphire Kenzy added eight digs.
Wagner, 7-2, hosts Avon on Tuesday. Gregory, 3-3, travels to Wessington Springs on Saturday.
Platte-Geddes 3, Bon Homme 0
PLATTE — Platte-Geddes remained undefeated with a 25-17, 25-12, 25-19 victory over Bon Homme in prep volleyball action on Thursday.
Cadence Van Zee had 14 kills and Karley VanDerWerff posted 12 kills for Platte-Geddes (7-0). Regan Hoffman finished with 10 kills, eight digs and three ace serves. Avery DeVries posted 32 assists and seven ace serves. Hadley Hanson added 15 digs in the victory.
Taycee Ranek had seven kills, and Erin Heusinkveld posted five kills, six digs and two blocks for Bon Homme (3-1). Jaden Kortan posted 16 assists.
Platte-Geddes travels to Andes Central-Dakota Christian Monday, a match to be played at Dakota Christian School. Bon Homme hosts Tripp-Delmont-Armour on Tuesday.
Platte-Geddes won the JV match 25-18, 26-24. Bon Homme claimed the C-match 21-25, 25-19, 15-5.
Parkston 3, Sanborn Central-Woonsocket 0
PARKSTON — The Parkston Trojans defeated the Sanborn Central-Woonsocket Blackhawks in straight sets here Thursday night 25-20, 25-18, 25-11.
Parkston improves to 6-4 on the season. The Blackhawks fall to 2-5.
The Trojans were led by Mya Nuebel’s 15 kills in the contest. Faith Oakley added 24 set assists. Avery Bogenreif led the team with 11 digs and added two ace serves.
Sanborn Central-Woonsocket was led by Kenna Ochsner’s eight kills to go with eight digs. Kenlie Fridley led the Blackhawks with 12 digs in the contest.
Parkston travels to Tea Area to take on the Titans Monday while the Blackhawks plays at the Wolsey-Wessington Tournament on Saturday.
