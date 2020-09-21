HURON — The Yankton Bucks placed third in the Eastern South Dakota Conference middle school golf tournament, held Monday at Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.
Watertown claimed the team title with a 315, led by Ty Lenard’s winning score of 67. Mitchell put three golfers in the top 10 to finish second at 327.
Yankton scored 334, led by Tate Beste (76) and Easton Vellek (78), who placed third and fifth. Parker Riley scored 87, Ryker Larsen shot 93, Micah Maska carded a 100 and Kael Garry shot 113 for the Bucks.
TEAM SCORES: Watertown 315, Mitchell 327, Yankton 334, Brandon Valley 343, Brookings 345, Aberdeen Central 336, Pierre 414
TOP 10: 1, Ty Lenards, Watertown 67; 2, Jase Baoun, Brookings 76; 3, Tate Beste, Yankton 76; Asher Dannenbring, Mitchell 77; t5, Easton Vellek, Yankton 78; t5, A.J. Wilber, Mitchell 78; t5, Dawson Getz, Pierre 78; 8, Gabe Norberg, Watertown 79; t9, Ben Wilber, Mitchell 80; t9, Owen Jorgenson, Brandon Valley 80
OTHER YMS: Parker Riley 87, Ryker Larsen 93, Micah Maska 100, Kael Garry 113
