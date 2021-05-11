LAKE ANDES — Burke swept the team titles at the Fort Randall Conference track and field meet, held on Tuesday in Lake Andes.
Burke beat out Kimball-White Lake 127 to 98 for the girls’ title. Andes Central-Dakota Christian (86), Tripp-Delmont-Armour (77) and Scotland (66) rounded out the first five.
The Burke girls won six events, with Piper Hanson and Kailee Frank each having a hand in three victories. Hanson swept the 100-meter (16.89) and 300-meter (51.04). Frank won the 1600 (5:23.08). The pair teamed with Hallie Person and Paige Bul to win the 3200 relay (10:39.98). Frank also anchored the Cougars to victory in the medley relay, teaming with Addi Hodd, Bridget Bartling and Brylie Pistulka for a clocking of 4:40.74.
Also for Burke, Elenna Koenig won the high jump (4-11).
Tripp-Delmont-Armour had five victories, with Hannah Whitney playing a role in four of them. Whitney won the 100 (13.53) and 200 (28.21), with teammate Megan Reiner winning the 400 (1:03.58). Whitney, Reiner, Mykah Keller and Faith Goehring teamed up for a pair of relay victories, the 400 (54.46) and 800 (1:53.75).
For Andes Central-Dakota Christian, Isabella Brouwer won the 800 (2:25.86) and Allison Muckey won the triple jump (31-5). Scotland swept the throws, with Makayla Friederich winning the shot put (37-2 1/2) and Delanie VanDriel winning the discus (110-1). Avon’s Courtney Sees won the long jump (15-5).
Burke nearly doubled up KWL for the boys’ title, 142 to 76. Colome and Bridgewater-Emery tied for third with 71 points. Corsica-Stickney (57) was fifth.
Burke won six events, with Ben Witt contributing to four victories. Witt won the 800 (2:06.90), long jump (18-11 1/2) and high jump (5-6), and anchored the Cougars’ winning 1600 relay (3:40.50).
Taron Serr, who joined Bryce Frank, Nick Nelson and Witt on the winning relay, also won the 110 hurdles (16.58). Also for the Cougars, Sawyer Tietgen won the triple jump (39-2).
Scotland’s Jordan Gall swept the throws, recording a toss of 45-2 1/2 in the shot put and 145-5 in the discus.
Colome won four events, with Riley Shippy contributing to three wins. He claimed the 100 (11.74) and 200 (23.90), and ran the opening leg of the Cowboys’ winning 400 relay (47.49).
Bridgewater-Emery won the 800 (1:38.78) and medley (3:57.46) relays, with Bodie Burnham and Camden Dye running on both victorious relays for the Huskies.
