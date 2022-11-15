The last time the Freeman Flyers stepped onto a state volleyball tournament floor, rally scoring hadn’t reached South Dakota yet.
Neither had the libero. Or playing volleyball in the fall.
The Flyers (21-9) will make their first trip to state since 1998 when they play in the South Dakota State Class B Volleyball Tournament, beginning Thursday at the Premier Center in Sioux Falls.
“It’s like a weight has been lifted,” Freeman coach Kendra Petersen said. “They want to go out and show people they belong there.”
Going into the season, Petersen thought it might be a growing year. She didn’t realize how quickly her young team would grow up.
“We knew we’d have a young team,” she said. “I thought it might be a growing year, but they took the challenge in front of them and walked all over it.”
A pair of senior middle hitters, Erin Uecker and Kate Miller, have led the way. Miller has 348 kills and 47 blocks on the season, while Uecker has 212 kills and 82 blocks.
“It has been a lot of Kate and Erin,” Petersen said. “They also lead our back row. They give us consistency from front to back.”
Juniors Ashlin Jacobsen (191 kills, 39 ace serves) and Zoenovia Butler (100 kills) have grown into the third and fourth weapons for a potent Flyer offense.
Freeman opened the season with a two-setter lineup, but the emergence of junior Cami Fransen (472 assists, 42 ace serves) turned the Flyers into a one-setter team.
“Last year she was our libero, but she knew we would need a setter,” Peterson said. “She worked all summer, made it her mission to learn all our hitters. She’s definitely a floor leader for us.”
In contrast to Freeman, Warner (34-2) is making its 14th trip to state — all but one in the rally scoring era. The Monarchs have lived up to their nickname, winning seven titles and never finishing lower than third.
But the challenge of facing the Monarchs has not taken down the Flyers.
“I thought that the girls would see they were playing Warner and put their heads down,” Peterson said. “Instead, they’re so focused. They’re excited to play.”
When the Flyers take the court against Warner at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Petersen wants her team to play like they have down the stretch.
“I want them to go in and play with confidence,” she said. “They’ve worked so hard to be there.”
Northwestern (27-8) and Wolsey-Wessington (28-4) face off in the other match of the opening session, scheduled for a 1:15 p.m. start. In the evening session, second-seeded Burke (31-4) draws Castlewood (22-7), followed by third-seeded Chester Area (26-5) against Colman-Egan (23-9).
The tournament runs through Saturday, with the finals set for 7 p.m.
