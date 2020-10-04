SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Mount Marty finished 11th in the women’s race and 12th in the men’s race of the Briar Cliff Invitational, Saturday at Adams Nature Preserve.
Josh Yeager, a runner from South Dakota State competing unattached, won the men’s race in 24:12.38. Iowa Central’s Pur Biel was second, finishing the 8,000-meter course in 24:18.41.
Iowa Central Community College won the team race with 24 points, beating out Dordt (57) and Iowa Western Community College (78).
The MMU men were led by Brian Santiago, who finished 43rd in 26:17.67. Liam Vidas (28:07.26) was 99th, Lukas Blankman (28:42.29) was 128th, Cristobal Gonzalez (28:43.82) was 129th and Mason Schlunsen (28:44.51) was 130th to complete the Lancers’ scoring.
Also for the Lancer men, Seth Wiebelhaus (29:14.53) was 142nd, Brayden Effle (29:46.00) was 152nd, Caden Ideker (30:10.12) was 161st, Andrew Peitz (33:27.74) was 178th and Justin Paddick (39:40.05) was 186th.
Iowa Western’s Faith Chepengat won the women’s race, finishing the 5,000-meter course in 16:41.76. Iowa Central’s Eleonora Curtabbi (17:07.85) was second.
Dordt won the women’s race, 35 to 63 over Concordia. Morningside was third with 103 points.
MMU was led by Kelsey Folchert, who finished 51st in 19:43.02. Tayler Carlson (20:33.31) was 74th, Kiah Trainor (21:23.71) was 98th, Gracie Rippen (21:27.67) was 103rd and Jaclyn Laprath (21:53.85) was 122nd to complete the Lancers’ scoring.
Also for the Lancer women, Leighton Mlady (21:55.74) was 123rd, Joanie Schultz (22:21.46) was 127th, Madison Howard (23:13.74) was 136th, Bree Eisenhauer (23:29.11) was 141st and Sadie Lapointe (23:38.19) was 142nd.
Mount Marty is off until its annual Invitational, Oct. 24 at Fox Run Golf Course.
