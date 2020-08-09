MITCHELL — Jackson Sudbeck and the Wynot Expos had the Elk Point Colt 45s firing blanks on Sunday, as the Expos eliminated Elk Point 2-0 in the opening round of the South Dakota State Class B Amateur Baseball Tournament, Sunday afternoon at Mitchell’s Cadwell Park.
Lee Heimes and Dylan Lehr each had two hits for Wynot, which advances to face Clark in the second round, Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. Jackson Sudbeck, Scott Morrison and Landon Wieseler each had a hit in the victory.
Tyler Candor had two of Elk Point’s seven hits. Steve Fejfar, announced earlier this year as an inductee to the South Dakota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame, recorded a double. Robin Chute, Jay Merrigan, Drew Quame and Jon Merrigan each had a hit for the Colt 45s.
Jackson Sudbeck struck out four and walked none in the complete game victory. Derek Quame went the distance in the loss, striking out three.
“My goal was to not walk anybody,” Jackson Sudbeck said of his pitching performance. “Our defense had no errors. They made the plays. I just trusted these guys and threw strikes.”
All the scoring in the contest happened early.
In the second inning, Lehr led off with a looper up the middle. Lehr stole second, then advanced to third on a Devon Lammers grounder. A well-placed pop-up off the bat of Morrison plated the game’s first run.
The second run also came after a well-placed hit, as Heimes’ double to right center scored Jalen Wieseler from first base in the third inning. Wieseler was hit by a pitch to reach base.
“That second run was enough to give us a cushion, but not enough that we could relax,” said Heimes, Wynot’s player-manager. “They had a couple of chances to score, and our defense came up huge.”
The Wynot defense twice turned inning-ending double plays, but the twin-killing in the seventh saved a run. Fejfar ripped a one-out double, and Drew Quame followed with a single, putting runners at the corners. Candor, who had twice gotten hits just out of the reach of Morrison at second base in the contest, hit a grounder to Morrison to begin the double-play.
“We got two timely double plays,” Jackson Sudbeck said. “Those were momentum-changers for us.”
Wynot now turns its attentions to Clark, a team that beat Four Corners 11-5 in Sunday’s first contest. Heimes said the Expos will need more of what they displayed on Sunday.
“It looks like they can hit the ball a lot,” he said. “We’re going to have to keep guys off base and play good defense.
“We’ll be ready to go.”
