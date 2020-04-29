VERMILLION — Darin Hochstein, an academic advisor inside University of South Dakota’s Student-Athlete Success Center, has been named the 2020 Student-Athlete Choice Award winner in a digital version of The Charlies, Coyote athletics’ annual award ceremony that was moved online this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The award recognizes a USD staff member who makes a major contribution to student-athlete or team success.
Hochstein arrived at USD in 2016 as a recruiter for the School of Education. He became an academic advisor for the School in the summer of 2018 and joined the Student-Athlete Success Center at the end of 2018. Hochstein works mainly with the Coyotes’ swimming and diving, volleyball and football programs.
“Darin is a great supporter for student-athletes at USD,” said Christian Fossum, a senior swimmer from Mitchell, South Dakota, and vice president of the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC). “Not only supporting us in competitions by attending all the events he can, but he also assists us to be successful in the classroom. He pushes us to be our best academically and helps us stay motivated to get through the difficult exams and projects. He is a constant friendly face who is willing to help. Darin has been invaluable as an advisor in the Student-Athlete Success Center.”
Hochstein hails from Nebraska and attended high school in Hartington. He earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from Augustana College in 2013, and went on to earn a master’s degree in educational administration from University of Sioux Falls in 2015.
“Darin sincerely has our best interests in mind at all times,” said Madison Jurgens, a redshirt-sophomore volleyball player from Odell, Nebraska, and a SAAC representative. “He helps make the struggles of being a student-athlete a lot easier. He is extremely supportive, regardless of whether it is academics or athletics. He values our wants and needs while also keeping us on the best career path. He is someone you can stop by and have a conversation with if you are struggling and he helps find the best solution.”
Prior to arriving at USD, Hochstein worked at Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas, where he served as assistant football coach, resident director, adjunct professor and GKA Fraternity Faculty Advisor. Prior to that, he was an assistant defensive line coach at USF from 2011-14.
