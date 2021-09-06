WAUSA, Neb. — Wausa outlasted Tri County Northeast 25-15, 20-25, 25-20, 26-24 in Lewis & Clark Conference volleyball action on Saturday.
Hunter West posted 20 kills and eight digs to lead Wausa. Teyah Anderson finished with 39 assists and eight digs. Alexa Cunningham had nine kills and four blocks. Reghan Bloomquist also had nine kills, Abby Kaiser had 15 digs and Ali Lundberg had four blocks.
Jordyn Carr had 18 kills and 14 digs for TCN. Rhyanne Mackling added 26 assists.
Wausa, 4-1, hosts Bloomfield on Thursday. TCN, 2-3, hosts Pender and Howells-Dodge in a triangular on Tuesday.
Scotus Tourn.
COLUMBUS, Neb. — Stanton topped Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-21, 25-16 in the seventh place match of the Scotus Volleyball Tournament on Saturday.
Meredith McGregor had nine assists and three ace serves for Cedar Catholic. Cady Uttecht posted seven assists, Laney Kathol had five kills and Jordyn Steffen had five digs for the Trojans.
Cedar Catholic, 2-4, travels to Crofton on Tuesday.
NORFOLK CATHOLIC DEF. CEDAR CATHOLIC 25-15, 25-15: Avery Yosten had six kills, and Saylor Fischer had 14 assists and nine digs for Norfolk Catholic. Alli Brungardt had three blocks and Addison Corr had nine digs for the Knights.
Katy Jones had five kills and five digs for Cedar Catholic. Meredith McGregor had five assists and Annika Kuehn had five digs for the Trojans.
SCOTUS DEF. CEDAR CATHOLIC 25-21, 17-25, 25-23: Columbus Scotus downed Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-17, 25-22 in the opening round.
Laney Kathol had 11 kills and three ace serves, and Cady Uttecht had 13 assists and three ace serves for Cedar Catholic. Lexi Eickhoff finished with six kills and three blocks (one solo). Katy Jones had eight kills and 13 digs, Meredith McGregor had 11 assists and Annika Kuehn added 15 digs for the Trojans.
