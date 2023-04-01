AUSTIN, Texas—South Dakota fourth-year junior Dylan Kautz clocked a wind-aided 10.26 seconds in the 100 meters to highlight the Coyotes in action Friday at the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays held at Mike A. Myers Stadium.
Kautz’ time would have tied for second in South Dakota program history if it were not for the 4.3 m/s wind at his back. He finished 19th in the field. Sophomore Ken-Mark Minkovski and classmate Ardell Inlay also raced in the 100 meters, clocking 10.60 seconds and 10.91 seconds, respectively.
Fourth-year junior Hugo Morvan posted a wind-aided time of 14.01 seconds in the 110-meter hurdles.
Junior Erin Kinney clocked a wind-legal 11.61 seconds in the women’s 100 meters. She was just .11 off her personal best set last weekend in San Diego. Sophomore Sammy Neil posted a time of 12.05 seconds.
The quartet of Kinney, sophomore Anna Robinson, Neil and fourth-year junior Hannah Young placed 22nd in the women’s 4x100-meter relay with a time of 45.53 seconds.
In the men’s 4x100-meter relay, Inlay, freshman Mark Daley, Kautz and Minkovski took 33rd in 40.77 seconds.
Sophomore Caelyn Valandra-Prue was joined by junior Jacy Pulse, Young and Robinson in the women’s 4x400 relay. The quartet clocked 3:45.52 for 27th in the field. Robinson clocked 53.79 seconds on the anchor carry.
South Dakota wraps up at the Texas Relays Saturday with the women’s discus at 10 a.m. and the women’s pole vault at 11 a.m. Athletes will also compete at the Bobcat Invitational in San Marcos, Texas, Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.
SAN MARCOS, Texas—South Dakota tallied seven top-10 finishes Friday at the Bobcat Invitational held at the Texas State Track & Field Complex.
Junior Abrielle Jirele and fourth-year junior Helen Gould accounted for two of those in the women’s 1,500-meter run. Jirele took third place in 4:35.23 and Gould was seventh in 4:42.55.
Fourth-year junior Madison Jochum took fifth with a time of 2:13.17. She improved her season best by three tenths of a second.
The Coyotes placed fifth in the men’s and women’s pole vault. Fourth-year junior Marshall Faurot was fifth in 16-10 ¾ (5.15m) while junior Eerik Haamer tied for seventh in 16-4 ¾ (5.00m). Junior Jaidyn Garrett took fifth with a height of 12-9 ½ (3.90m).
Junior Erin Kinney rounded out the group with a sixth-place finish in the 200 meters. She clocked a personal best time of 23.68 seconds. She ranks fourth in USD program history. Classmate Jacy Pulse also clocked a personal best in the 200 meters, finishing in 23.98 seconds for the seventh-fastest time in program history.
Freshman Mark Daley also cracked the Coyote Top 10 in the 200 meters. His time of 21.17 seconds ranks eighth in program history.
