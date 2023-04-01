AUSTIN, Texas—South Dakota fourth-year junior Dylan Kautz clocked a wind-aided 10.26 seconds in the 100 meters to highlight the Coyotes in action Friday at the 95th Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays held at Mike A. Myers Stadium.

Kautz’ time would have tied for second in South Dakota program history if it were not for the 4.3 m/s wind at his back. He finished 19th in the field. Sophomore Ken-Mark Minkovski and classmate Ardell Inlay also raced in the 100 meters, clocking 10.60 seconds and 10.91 seconds, respectively.

