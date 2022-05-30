FAYETTEVILLE, Ark.—South Dakota freshman high jumper Danii Anglin had a perfect day on Saturday at the NCAA West Preliminary at John McDonnell Field.
Anglin cleared a personal best of 5-11 ¼ (1.81m) on her first attempt, her fourth-straight first-attempt make of the competition, to tie for first in the competition. The competition concluded after only 12 jumpers made 5-11 ¼. She’s moving on to Eugene alongside a trio of Coyote pole vaulters. Anglin entered the field ranked 17th in the region, but finished in a six-way tie for first place. Third-year sophomore Carly Haring joined her in the high jump field, placing 33rd with a clearance of 5-7 ¼ (1.71m).
Sophomore Sara Reifenrath placed 16th in the 200-meter quarterfinals. She clocked 23.23 seconds, just .03 off her school record set two weeks ago. The last spot through to Eugene clocked 22.90 seconds.
Third-year sophomore Lydia Knapp posted a mark of 159-1 (48.48m) in the discus to place 37th. She also competed in the NCAA West’s hammer throw competition on Thursday.
Four Coyotes – Anglin (high jump), Eerik Haamer (pole vault), Marleen Mülla (pole vault), Jaidyn Garrett (pole vault) – have advanced to the NCAA Championships scheduled for June 8-11 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.
