BY BAILEY ZUBKE
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — For the second time in school history, the Mount Marty Lancer softball program has an All-American.
Emma Burns, a sophomore out of Rapid City, joins Amber Writer (2019) as an All-American. Burns was named honorable mention All-American Wednesday by the NAIA. Writer earned a second team nod in 2019.
“When I find out something like (the honor), it’s a really good starting place,” Burns said. “This is a really good opportunity to continue building a program that has continued to grow over the past few years.”
Burns transferred in from Minnesota, and took over as the starting shortstop for the Lancers this season. In taking over at short, she led the Lancer in multiple offensive categories.
“She was outstanding,” Lancer head coach Tate Bruckner said. “She’s an extremely talented kid. She always steps up for us and makes some outstanding plays and delivers offensively. She’s a big part of the reason why we had success this year.”
Burns hit for a .444 average, recording 10 home runs, 11 doubles and 39 RBI. On the base paths, Burns stole seven bases.
“I think a lot of it is mental,” Burns said. “I show up and give my best in practice and during games, but what it really is for me is making sure that I’m in a good spot mentally to be a good teammate to everyone around me, and to make sure that I’m somebody who can bring the rest of my team along with me.”
For the Lancers, there now has been one All-American mention each of the last two full seasons, with 2020 being cut short due to COVID-19. For Bruckner and his staff, it’s a step in the right direction.
“I’m excited about this,” Bruckner said. “When I got this job, we worked really hard and I pride myself on recruiting, traveling all over the place to bring in high caliber kids and great kids in general. I’m really excited to see, not only obviously that Emma gets recognition, or the team gets recognition, but it shows everyone in the country that, hey, we can play and we have kids that are high level kids.”
