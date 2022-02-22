The Yankton Quarterback Club will meet Wednesday at noon at JoDeans, located on Broadway in Yankton.
This week’s speaker is Mount Marty head track and field and cross country coach Randy Fischer. Fischer, in his 15th season at the helm of the Lancers, led the Lancer men to a program-best third place finish in the Great Plains Athletic Conference Championships this past weekend. The Lancers have several athletes qualified for the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships, March 3-5 in Brookings.
The public is invited to attend.
