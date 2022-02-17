BURKE — Bryce Frank finished with a game-high 28 points as Burke outlasted Wagner 68-60 in overtime in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Ben Witt posted 19 points and five steals for Burke, which outscored the Red Raiders 13-5 in overtime. Reed Benter added 13 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.
Toby Zephier scored 19 points for Wagner. Dustin Honomichl added 17 points.
Burke, 16-2, plays Freeman Academy-Marion in the championship of the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday in Corsica. Wagner hosts Platte-Geddes today (Friday).
Burke won the JV game 31-28.
BURKE (16-2) 16 10 18 11 13 — 68
WAGNER (5-13) 12 17 17 9 5 — 60
FA-M 65, Menno 38
MENNO — A 35-point performance by Freeman Academy-Marion’s Thalen Schroeder put the senior over 1,000 points for his career as the Bearcats downed Menno 65-38 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Quincy Blue added 11 points for the Bearcats.
Blake Rames had eight points and seven rebounds for Menno. Tyler Massey posted seven points and 12 rebounds, and Kadeyn Ulmer added seven points for the Wolves.
Freeman Academy-Marion, 16-2, plays Burke in the championship of the Great Plains Conference Classic on Saturday in Corsica. Menno travels to Scotland today (Friday).
FR. ACAD.-MAR. (16-2) 19 11 19 16 — 65
MENNO (6-13) 8 7 14 9 — 38
KWL 64, ACDC 60
CORSICA — Ryder Michalek scored a game-high 28 points to lead Kimball-White Lake past Andes Central-Dakota Christian in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Jaxon Pursell scored 11 points and Dawson Miller added 10 points in the victory.
Cameron Sybesma led AC-DC with 24 points and 13 rebounds. Rizon Clark had 19 points and four steals. Garth Maas finished with 11 points and four assists, and Nolan Black Cloud added four assists in the effort.
Kimball-White Lake finishes the regular season with a 7-13 record. AC-DC, 1-18, faces Colome in the Great Plains Conference Classic, Saturday at Corsica-Stickney High School.
KWL won the JV game 43-29.
K-WL (7-13) 16 20 12 16 — 64
AC-DC (1-18) 15 10 18 17 — 60
Gayville-Volin 61, Freeman 45
GAYVILLE — Kyle Hirsch finished with 31 points, eight rebounds and six steals to lead Gayville-Volin past Freeman 61-45 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Spencer Karstens scored 13 points and Andrew Gustad added 12 points in the victory.
Brady Kaufman scored 21 points for Freeman. Blake Rumelhart added nine points and nine rebounds.
Gayville-Volin plays Tripp-Delmont-Armour in the Great Plains Conference Classic, Saturday in Corsica. Freeman awaits Region 5B Tournament play.
FREEMAN 10 14 11 10 — 45
GAYVILLE-VOLIN 20 13 13 15 — 61
Dakota Valley 71, S.C. East 53
NORTH SIOUX CITY — Jaxson Wingert scored a game-high 20 points to lead Dakota Valley past Sioux City, Iowa, East 71-53 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
Randy Rosenquist had 15 points, seven assists and four steals for Dakota Valley. Isaac Bruns finished with 14 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Kelynn Jacobsen and Preston Dobbs each scored 10 points for East. Sam Jons added nine points.
Dakota Valley, 18-0, hosts Madison today (Friday). East (16-5) opens post-season play at home on Feb. 25.
DAKOTA VALLEY (18-0) 23 18 18 12 — 71
S.C. EAST (16-5) 9 11 14 19 — 53
Parkston 69, Mount Vernon-Plankinton 50
MOUNT VERNON — Parkston downed Mount Vernon-Plankinton 69-50 in boys’ basketball action on Thursday.
No statistics were reported for Parkston.
Reed Rus finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for MVP.
Parkston, 12-7, finishes the regular season at home against Corsica-Stickney on Monday. MVP, 13-6, finishes the regular season in Mount Vernon against McCook Central-Montrose on Monday.
