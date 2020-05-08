RAPID CITY — Rapid City Central High School has announced that head girls’ basketball coach Craig Blomme has resigned after 20 seasons.
Blomme posted a 226-239 record at Central, including a third place finish at state in 2011. The Cobblers were 8-13 this past season.
