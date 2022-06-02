LESTERVILLE — Four different players had three hits each as Lesterville rolled past Wynot 14-4 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Tanner Van Driel had three hits, including two home runs, for Lesterville. Tyler Edler had a home run among his three hits. Ethan Wishon and Michael Drotzmann also had three hits each.
Also for the Broncs, Andy Dollarschell homered and singled. Hunter Martin and Marcus Van Driel each had two hits in the victory.
Dawson Sudbeck had three hits and Lee Heimes doubled and singled for Wynot. Jalen Wieseler and Devon Lammers each doubled. Jackson Sudbeck, Dain Whitmire and Nate Wieseler each had a hit.
Brandon Nickolite picked up the win. Jackson Sudbeck took the loss.
Lesterville hosts Yankton on Sunday at 6 p.m. Wynot hosts Menno on June 9 at 7:30 p.m.
Yankton 13, Freeman 2
The Yankton Tappers jumped out to a 10-0 lead after three innings and coasted to a 13-2 victory over Freeman in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday at Riverside Field at Bob Tereshinski Stadium.
Mitch Gullikson had a pair of hits for Yankton. Mason Townsend had a double and four RBI. Rex Ryken, William Rauch, Rand Thygeson, Fernando Ruiz and Derek Quame each had a hit in the victory.
Owen Feser and Blake Schroedermeier each had two hits for Freeman. Ben Simonsen doubled, and Jake Weier and Bailey Sage each had a hit in the effort.
Kieren Luellman picked up the win, striking out seven in the seven-inning contest. Simonsen took the loss.
Yankton travels to Lesterville and Freeman hosts Crofton on Sunday.
Tabor 12, Menno 11
MENNO — Tabor outlasted Menno 12-11 in South Central League amateur baseball action on Thursday.
Chase Kortan went 3-for-5 with a home run for Tabor. Joey Slama also had three hits. Hunter Hallock posted a pair of hits. Devin Bell doubled. Austin White and Beau Rothschadl each had a hit.
Dustin Lehr went 4-for-5 with a double for Menno. Spencer Schultz went 3-for-5 with a double and four RBI. Macon Oplinger doubled twice. Dustin Livingston also had two hits for the Mad Frogs.
Bryce Scieszinski pitched four innings of relief, striking out six, for the win. Kortan struck out six in two innings of relief for the save as Tabor pitching combined for 18 strikeouts in the contest. Oplinger went the distance for Menno, striking out nine and walking nine.
Both teams return to action on June 9, Tabor at Yankton and Menno at Wynot.
