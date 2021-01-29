Spoken like a true baseball player, Trey Krier has a baseball analogy to explain his team’s approach to its struggles this season.
In order to prepare yourself for what’s to come, you might crank up the speed on a batting cage machine to 100 miles per hour for a very good reason.
“That way, it will seem slower in a game,” said Krier, who played baseball at Mount Marty and has put together a successful amateur career since.
The same is true for his Yankton girls’ basketball team.
Mired in a season that has seen their losing streak reach 10 games after a 51-22 loss to Pierre on Friday night at the YHS gym, the Gazelles and their coaches have tried to crank up the intensity in practice — while at the same break things down to a fundamental level.
“We don’t have much varsity experience out there right now, so we’re trying to put them in tougher situations in practice than they might see in a game,” Krier said.
Yankton’s season turned when leading scorer Ellie Karolevitz suffered a season-ending knee injury and when lone senior Paige Gullikson also suffered a knee injury. Since those setbacks, the Gazelles have tried to find an offensive rhythm.
They shot 22 percent and committed 15 turnovers on Friday night, and have been held under 40 points in a game in eight consecutive games.
All 11 available players on the varsity roster saw action in the loss to Pierre, and that’s for a good reason, according to Krier.
“We played 11 girls and that’s something we need to keep doing,” he said. “We have to reinforce to everyone that, ‘You’re all fighting for your position.’
“And they understand that.”
Yankton is also trying to combine a drive for improvement with an interest in enjoying the journey, he added.
“With trying to get better, we still want to make sure we’re having some fun,” Krier said. “We’re doing a lot of shooting games and shooting drills.”
In Friday’s loss, junior Kate Beeman and freshman Claire Tereshinski both scored four points, while junior Molly Savey had three points and three rebounds. Junior Jillian Eidsness and freshman Bailey LaCroix both added three points. Junior Jordynn Salvatori pulled down four rebounds.
After Yankton got within 6-4 late in the first quarter, the Governors reeled off a 13-0 run into the second quarter to take control. Pierre’s lead ballooned to 28-9 at halftime and the Governors then held Yankton to one basket in the third quarter.
“We know we’re going to take some lumps, but we’ve talked a lot about mental toughness,” Krier said.
“And to our girls’ credit, I thought they came out with a ton of energy in the first few minutes tonight.”
The Gazelles will travel to Sioux Falls next Thursday for a game against Harrisburg at the Sanford Pentagon.
In the ‘C’ game on Friday night, Pierre beat Yankton 57-38. The Gazelles got nine points and six rebounds from Lina Bauer, and six points each from Cameryn Koletzky and Macy Drotzmann.
