BATTLE CREEK, Neb. — The Battle Creek Braves defeated the Crofton Warriors 24-26, 23-25, 25-13, 25-22, 15-9 in the third-place match of the Mid-State Conference Tournament Thursday.
Battle Creek improves to 13-17 on the season, while Crofton falls to 16-10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.