MITCHELL — The Menno Mad Frogs used a rally late into the game to find their groove and beat the Northville Merchants 8-3 in first round action of the South Dakota Class “B” State Amateur Baseball Tournament in Mitchell on Friday afternoon.
Menno’s first run went on the board up on the board in the second inning. The team was not able to score again until the last three innings of the game.
“That was one of our slowest starts we have had in a while. (During) districts, our bats were hot but we struggled to get them going in the beginning,” Dylan Lehr, Menno’s manager said. “Thankfully, Macon and the defense were able to hold strong and keep battling until our bats got moving.”
Macon Oplinger, the starting pitcher for Menno, gave up two earned runs, two walks and collected seven strikeouts on the day.
“Macon did what he has done for us every year. He held them to three runs on the day and threw strikes for us,” Lehr said.
Menno was able to grab the first lead after Jamison Kleinsasser reached base on an error and later scored on Peyton Wieseler’s double to left field.
Northville scored all three of their runs in the bottom of the third inning, taking a 3-1 lead. Two of the three runs found their way home thanks to Ethan Beyer’s single to center field.
The score stayed at 3-1 until the seventh inning, where Menno brought the game within one. The team scored another run on another Wieseler double.
Wieseler helped lead the team at the plate. On the day, he went 2-for-4, while walking once, and getting three RBIs. Six other players picked up a hit at the plate to give Menno chances to score.
“Our team never gave up and eventually found ways to swing the bat and get on base,” Lehr stated. “Our pick-up guys, Wieseler (from Wynot) and (Jake) Weier (from Freeman) helped by stepping up today at the plate.”
Menno tied the game up 3-3 in the top of the eighth inning after Weier found his way home. The team later took the lead thanks to walks and errors, making it 4-3.
The Mad Frogs secured their win in the ninth inning after they scored four more runs to make it 8-3. Two of the runs scored on Spencer Shultz’s triple.
Northville’s season comes to an end, with their season record moving to 4-5.
Menno’s record improves to 4-12. The team will play again on Monday at 7:30 p.m. against Lesterville. Lesterville took down the Platte Killer Tomatoes 5-4 earlier today (Friday) to advance.
“Lesterville is a great team, so we have to come out right away and play some ball,” Lehr said. “We can’t come out slow if we want to keep things rolling.”
