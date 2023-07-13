EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to schedule conflicts, the Press & Dakotan was not able to reach all of the coaches. Each Yankton team playing this weekend is represented in this preview.
Eleven teams from Yankton and teams from several area communities will participate in the South Dakota USA Softball State Youth Fast Pitch Tournament for the ‘B’ and ‘C’ divisions, which begins today (Friday) in Sioux Falls.
Teams in the 12-under, 14-under, 16-under and 18-under divisions will all play at Sherman Park, with 10-under teams at the Harmodon Park complex. The teams in the 18-under ‘B’ division will not begin play until Saturday.
Here is a look at the Yankton teams in this weekend’s tournament:
18-Under
Fury Black
Heading to Sioux Falls this weekend, Fury Black will compete in the ‘B’ Division of the USA South Dakota JO Fast Pitch Softball State Tournament which will begin Friday at Sherman Park.
Speaking with Fury Black head coach, Brad Moser, talking about this weekend and what’s to come and what’s to be expected. When asked about their approach to this weekend’s game he said “is to basically play the softball we know we can play and win.”
Their goal for this weekend is to have success in the game and try to have an error free game. “Of course, in the game of softball it’s not realistic, so we just need to minimize the errors.” Fury Black’s main focus is “to finish strong and do everything we have gone over in practice from situational plays on defense to small balling on offense.”
The team’s main goal for the rest of the season Moser said is “to play the best softball that these girls can” and to always be prepared for what’s to come.
Coach Moser also added that these girls have played together for a few years now and hopefully “the knowledge and chemistry between the girls will also play a big part of winning state this weekend.” “This will be a stepping stone for all of the girls on the team especially for them to play at the collegiate level someday” Moser ended.
Fury Fire
There are many different types of emotions when it comes to the state tournament for the Fury Fire 18-under team.
“The girls are very excited to get out and play this weekend at state,” Kim Velk, the head coach for the team, said. “It is a little bittersweet though, as most of the girls will be playing in their last tournament due to aging out.”
However, Coach Velk plans on keeping her team level-headed and focused throughout the weekend. Velk stated, “It is important to stay on the task at hand, and keeping our ‘one game at a time mentality’.”
Throughout the season, the team was plagued with many different injuries, which resulted in a resilient team.
“The girls have definitely created their own resiliency this year,” Velk said. “Many have been willing to adapt and play new positions. They have done well with everything they have faced.”
Although the team has had to battle this year, the full roster will be competing this weekend.
“The whole team is going to be united again, which is going to be beneficial,” Velk stated. “We all believe we can make run and potentially win the whole thing.”
There are very many different goals the team has set to work on before and during state. Some of the goals include “increasing communication, maintaining a positive attitude, and limiting errors”.
The season has been a team effort to get where they are, with Emma Wiese, Maddie Courtright, and Brenna Dann helping in the circle.
Wiese has pitched 37.2 innings and faced 205 batters, while Maddie Courtrigtht has pitched 28.1 innings against 140 batters. Dann has been a big help for the team, despite only pitching eight innings and facing 44 batters.
Other members on this Fury Fire team are Megan Courtright, Grace Robb, Kelsey O’Neill, Hannah Christopherson, Shaelynn Puckett, Keyara “Lucky” Mason, and Andrea Miller.
“It is important for the team to understand that each game is theirs to win, as long as they are willing to give 100% every time,” Velk said. “You never know how a game is going to go, so as long as they are willing to stay focus and work, I believe in our chances.”
The Fury Fire will start their tournament play on Saturday on 8:00 AM against Sanford White at Sherman Park.
16-Under
Fury Twisters
The Fury Twisters have one practice left in the regular season before they make their way to Sioux Falls to compete in the division ‘B’ State Tournament.
“Our last practice will mainly focus on cleaning up our regular, as well as situational plays that the team has seen throughout the season,” said Samuel Stanage, the Twister’s head coach. “Another important piece will be practicing live at-bats, so we can hit offense hard to start off the tournament.”
The team is currently sitting with a record of 6-6-1, and is looking to improve it throughout the weekend.
“We have high hopes, especially with how we have been playing in our last few tournaments,” Stanage said. “We are all feeling pretty good and are looking to make a deep run into Sunday.”
The team has many different players that are willing to step up during a game and have done so all season.
“We have been really lucky in the aspect, especially with batting. If a girl is having an off night, her teammates can and will step up to get the bats moving,” Stanage said. “Alya Dimmer has been a strong pitcher for us all season. We also managed to pick up Kenadee Kozak, which has been a big for us.”
Other players on the roster include Taryn Crites, Hailey Bottolfson, Brooklyn King, Mackenzie Stanage, Chloe Hatch, Alaina Hatch, Ciena Mount, Eliza Gurney, and Raelee Lanphear.
“The girls are excited to go and play this weekend,” Stanage said. “They have really come into their own throughout the season and owning their roles on the team.”
Fury Twister’s first game of the tournament will take place at 5:00 PM against the South Dakota Select at Sherman Park.
Fury White
Another team that will be hitting the road to Sioux Falls this weekend is Fury White Hornets. They will be competing in the ‘B’ Division of the USA South Dakota JO Fast Pitch State Tournament that will begin Friday at Sherman Park.
Taking the liberty of speaking with head coach Doug Marquardt, he said that the goal for this weekend is to “take care of the ball.” “We know the team we are playing; but it’s our job to make the plays.”
“We are a confident team” said coach Marquardt, “we’ve beaten most teams, but not all, you know. It’s all about just going out there and playing ball.”
Speaking about this weekend, Coach Marquardt said that “whatever happens, happens, no matter what, they will continue to get better.”
So proud of all of his players on his team, Coach Marquardt went on to say about his players “everyone has their own unique trait to contribute to the team.”
With a 10-8 winning record, Coach Marquardt said that they will “continue to work on the mental part of the game and when the time comes, all they have to do is just play ball.”
The players that have helped throw the rock in the circle are Tori Hansen, Madison Girard, Emma Yost, and Isabel Yellowbank, along with the other key players are Mia Donner, McKenna Hacecky, Emily Reiser, Hailey Schulte, Elizabeth Harty, Raegan Lee, Lydia Yost, and Quincy Gaskins.
When asked about butterflies in the stomach and what they hope to get out of this weekend win or lose, Coach Marquardt said “don’t dwell, softball is a game of life lessons that happens to have a ball and a bat.”
14-Under
Fury Gazelles
The Yankton Fury Gazelles will look to build on their 23-11 record when they open play in the 14-under ‘B’ division today at 11 a.m., facing the Sioux Falls Sparks.
The Gazelles’ squad includes Elyse Larson, Kalli Koletzky, Ellie Drotzman, Emma Gobel, Reese Garry, Olivia Puck, Isabelle Sheldon, Hannah Crisman, Mary Rounds, Kennedy Gednalske, Daylee Hughes, Alaina Nelson, Ava Girard, September Rauch. They are coached by Scott Hughes, Ryan Garry and Heather Puck.
Fury Black
The Fury Black 14-under team will be looking to continue to improve and progress while competing at the State Tournament in the ‘C’ Division.
Coach Randy Thygeson plans to make sure the girls understand the basics and fundamentals of the game, all while making sure they have fun and enjoy what they are doing.
“The girls have been putting a lot of time and work in and their skills have really improved since the beginning of the season,” Thygeson said. “We want to see them continue to improve this weekend, but we also want them to have fun out there and win some games while they’re at it.”
The main focus of the team’s last practice was working on a strong and consistent offense.
“The bats have been starting to come around, so we really want to focus on putting the ball in play and making good contact with the ball.”
The first game of the tournament for the team will take place on Friday at 5:00 PM at Sherman Park, where they will play the winner of the Elk Point-Jefferson/Mitchell Renegades game.
“I just want the team to go out and treat like any other team and game, so they don’t put too much pressure on themselves,” Thygeson stated. “The girls are going to show up and give it their best effort and leave it on the field.”
The team’s pitching staff has been led by Abby Johanneson, Jenna Peterson, and Brooklyn Thygeson throughout the season. The staff has been supported both on the field and in the box, with coach Thygeson adding, “Everyone has been consistent and putting in the work.”
Other players on Fury Black include Chloe Bottolfson, Paulette Dion, Kaylee Edwards, Madeleine Eisenbeisz, Mikalie McCoy, Keely Moser, Kaydence Schulz, and Grace Sorensen.
12-Under
Fury Diamonds
After a slow start, the Yankton Fury Diamonds found their stride about a month ago at the Yankton Invitational.
“We started off not where we left off,” said Diamonds head coach Payton Vellek. “Then a light switch went on at the Yankton tournament. Now we’re playing the best ball I’ve seen us play.”
Besides figuring some things out themselves, Diamonds (8-16-3) players have been good listeners.
“The girls have come around. They’re listening, taking advice from other people,” Vellek said. Some of the “people” that have come in to help have included her father, Fury Red assistant coach Mark Vellek, and her sister, Red player Tori Vellek.
The Diamonds open tournament play today at 2 p.m., facing Dakota Dynamite. What Vellek is hoping to see from her team is that they learn from their first ‘B’ division experience and enjoy the moment.
“The big thing is to have fun,” she said. “This is our first year in ‘B,’ so it’s a little harder competition. But I think we can hang in ‘B.’
“I obviously want them to come home with a trophy, but I’m more focused on the girls having a good time at state.”
Diamond players include Emma Sloan, Piper Puthoff, Brynley Hacecky, Jadi Kindle, Brooke Devine, Taylor Hofer, Janessa Stehlik, Alice Petersen, Aida Valnes, Everly Bruening, Avery Turner and Sophia Wortmann.
Fury Lancers
The Yankton Fury Lancers (28-3-1) will carry a 14-game win streak into the state tournament.
Competing in the 12-under ‘B’ division, the Lancers open play at 11 a.m. at Sherman Park, facing the Brandon Valley Blast.
Team members include Kennedy Muth, Chloe Caton, Jazlin Romero, Claire Taggart, Olivia Rye, Tyan Beste, Kenley Vandertuig, Jordyn Kudera, Audrey Stotz, Izzy Gurney, Kinsley Koletzky and Brenna Elwood. They are coached by Ramon Romero, Kat Romero, Nicole Stotz and Sara Vandertuig.
10-Under
Fury Lancers
The ‘little’ Yankton Fury Lancers team will look to play big in the 10-under ‘B’ division this weekend at state.
They open play at 3:30 p.m. Friday, facing the Outlaws at Harmodon Park.
Lancer team members include Aspen Smith, Harper Heine, Janessa Girard, Sayla Nedved, Jaila Romero, Ramsey Garry, Sienna Dietrich, Jenasis Romero, Kami Koletzky, Bethany Bohlmann, Stelah Girard, Harper Orr and Presley Eich.
Fury Outlaws
In their first season of competition, the Yankton Fury Outlaws have gone through a lot of the struggles that a first-year team often encounters.
Now coach Tyler Hudson is hoping the Outlaws reap some of the benefits.
“These girls have come a long way,” he said of the 0-10 squad. “We’re close to turning the corner, to getting our first win.
“I’m hoping the tournament will do that for them.”
The Outlaws play TSC Hailstorm today at 2 p.m. at Harmodon Park. Hudson is hoping to see what he’s seen all year.
“I’m hoping to see that progression,” he said. “The big thing is to have fun.”
The Outlaws squad includes Margaret Sommer, Brinnleigh Novak, Eleanor Flannery, Remi Stoddard, Analiese Delaney, Leah Loecker, Kaitlyn Lee, Aria Hansen, Olivia Flannery, Irelyn Murphy, Aubrey Hudson and Rylee Plantenberg.
“They’re a good group of kids,” Coach Hudson said. “They like to work hard and have fun.”
Fury Storm
The Fury Storm have grown by leaps and bounds in their first season of competition, according to coach Jeff Puthoff.
“They’ve done really well,” he said of the 4-21-1 squad. “The beginning was a struggle. Everyone was learning the game. But they’ve greatly improved in both skill and knowledge of the game.”
The Storm play at 12:30 p.m. today at Harmodon Park, facing Dakota Valley. Coach Puthoff is hoping to see the girls show their growth.
“It will be a good time for the girls to go out, have fun, and show how much they’ve improved this season,” he said. “I want them to have some fun playing the game of softball.”
Storm players include Emerson Larson, Katelyn Brandt, Eden Goeken, Harper Hinz, Zoe Schnabel, Ellie Kindle, Kiera Puthoff, Adison Danilko, Olivia Shudak, Miley Johnson, Kenley Stucky and Layla Zurcher.
“They’re a great group,” Coach Puthoff said. “It’s fun every day to interact with them, help each one grow.”
