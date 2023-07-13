EDITOR’S NOTE: Due to schedule conflicts, the Press & Dakotan was not able to reach all of the coaches. Each Yankton team playing this weekend is represented in this preview.

Eleven teams from Yankton and teams from several area communities will participate in the South Dakota USA Softball State Youth Fast Pitch Tournament for the ‘B’ and ‘C’ divisions, which begins today (Friday) in Sioux Falls.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.