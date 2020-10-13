SEWARD, Neb. — The Mount Marty University volleyball team, playing for the first time since Sept. 19, dropped a pair of Great Plains Athletic Conference matches at Concordia on Tuesday.
The split doubleheader — two conference matches with a JV match in between — was the result of MMU being sidelined for several weeks by COVID concerns. The Lancers are scheduled to have one more such doubleheader, Oct. 28 at home against Hastings.
In the nightcap, Concordia (7-1, 7-1 GPAC) scored a 25-18, 25-16, 25-12 decision.
Camryn Opfer had nine kills and Tara Callahan posted 29 assists for Concordia. Tristin Mason and Tatum Kuti each had four ace serves in the victory.
For Mount Marty (5-8, 0-4 GPAC), Elizabeth Watchorn led the way with 11 kills and nine digs. Amber Miller posted 11 assists. Erika Langloss finished with eight assists. Lexi Kirkman had three ace serves, and Gabby Ruth added six kills and two ace serves for the Lancers.
In the opener, Concordia rolled to a 25-12, 25-12, 25-8 decision.
Opfer had nine kills and three ace serves, and Callahan posted 31 assists and three ace serves for Concordia. Gabi Nordaker posted seven kills and seven blocks (two solo). Erin Johnson added four ace serves in the victory.
In the match, Callahan recorded her 3,000th career assist.
Watchorn posted seven kills for MMU. Miller had eight assists.
MMU travels to Morningside on Friday.
