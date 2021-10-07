OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – South Dakota fifth-year senior Sami Slaughter has been selected as one of 30 candidates, who excel both on and off the court, for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate volleyball.
Slaughter is one of two Summit League athletes selected among the 30 candidates which includes Denver’s Tina Boe.
Slaughter, a two-time All-Summit League First Team selection, is second on the team in kills per set at 2.62. Slaughter had a career-high 22 kills in the Coyotes most recent match, a five-set win over Kansas City. She has contributed 10 solo blocks and 24 block assists for a South Dakota team that plays St. Thomas on Thursday at the Sanford Pentagon.
“I’m very proud of Sami for being nominated for the Senior CLASS Award,” coach Leanne Williamson said. “She has represented herself, the Coyote volleyball team, and the University of South Dakota extremely well.
“Sami has been a great role model for youth in the area and the state of South Dakota. Her pursuit of excellence has helped her achieve many accomplishments as a student-athlete.”
Slaughter, who graduated with a degree in Marketing in the spring, is currently pursuing a master’s degree in interdisciplinary studies.
Off the court, the Harrisburg, South Dakota, native is peer mentor on campus and helps, along with the volleyball team, at the Ronald McDonald House in Sioux Falls.
To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The complete list of candidates follows this release.
An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
The 30 candidates will be narrowed to 10 finalists midway through the regular season, and those 10 names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will select one candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four Cs of community, classroom, character and competition. The Senior CLASS Award winner will be announced during the 2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship in December.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.