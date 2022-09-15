MITCHELL — Mitchell’s Mia Mullenmeister scored twice to lead the Kernels to a 2-1 victory over Yankton in Eastern South Dakota Conference girls’ soccer action on Thursday.
Mitchell led 1-0 at half, and Mullenmeister’s second score put the Gazelles in a hole, noted Yankton head coach Tyler Schuring.
“I was please with the way we fought back,” he said. “We put pressure on them until the end. We just couldn’t capitalize.”
Eden Wolfgram scored Yankton’s goal. Defensively, Alex Schmidt made 10 saves.
Yankton, 2-8-1, hosts Pierre on Tuesday. Start time is set for 4 p.m.
“We’re continuing to show improvement,” Schuring said. “That’s what I want to see.”
Mitchell also beat Yankton in the JV match, 3-1. Jaden Schaefer scored for the Gazelles. Elaina Mohnen stopped five shots in goal for Yankton.
