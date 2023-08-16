EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one of several stories from the Mount Marty fall sports media day, held Aug. 10.
Mount Marty Lancers head women’s soccer coach Cynthia Chavez is excited to see what her team can accomplish with a mix of veterans and new blood.
“From what we’ve seen so far, they have a high energy, they have a competitiveness level and we’ve been very impressed with them so far,” Chavez said at MMU’s media day Aug. 10.
The roster includes 21 players, including six new additions to the roster. There are six seniors on the roster, including captains Kelsey Tabbert and Samarah Hendricks. The third-year head coach likes the chemistry being built between the seniors and underclassmen.
“Each of (our seniors) lead by example in their own individual way,” Chavez said. “A lot of our new and younger players have already looked up to them and have different questions and ways of approaching them, whether it’s on the field or off the field. They are very comfortable with our seniors and reaching out to them in any way.”
Chavez expects Tabbert Hendricks to lead the team by example.
“Samarah is one of our very quiet players but every single player is always coming up to her individually asking for advice when it comes to being on the field,” Chavez said. “She is leading by examples in a quiet way. We let her know she needs to be more demanding and she’s working on that. Kelsey Tabbert has that leadership skill. She’s very demanding of the team and has the expectations set for them as well. When it comes to being on the field, she’s one of our more fit players. She pushes them to the limit and tries to get it out of them.”
Another player Chavez pointed to as a leader is Tianna Bumbaca-Kuehl.
“Tianna is one of our other fit players,” Chavez said. “She’s someone that everybody wants to compete with. When it comes to being on the field, they see her they see speed and they’re trying to figure out how they can stop her and how they can kind of keep up with her when it comes to fitness during practices.”
A newcomer that stood out in Chavez’ opinion was Kendra McKinney.
“She can step up for us,” Chavez said. “She’s very calm. She knows the game. She won a state (Class A girls’) championship last year (with Tea Area).”
Talking about expectations for this upcoming season, Chavez made it very clear that what she wants for her team to stay healthy and mentally prepared for what’s to come.
“(With) fitness and a lot of technical work this fall camp so far, we have seen a lot of progression, especially with our returning players who picked up on a lot of that technical stuff,” Chavez said. “We had to focus a lot on fitness for them, we have been very proud of them.”
Chavez wants her team to rise up to a “championship mentality” in 2023.
“We had to let the girls know the effort needs to come from them,” she said. “We can’t coach it. A lot of the girls have taken (that message) to heart.”
The team opens the season Aug. 23 on the road against York (Neb.). Chavez looks forward to what is to come from the Lancers this season.
