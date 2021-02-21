VERMILLION — Sunday afternoon’s University of South Dakota men’s basketball game vs. Oral Roberts has been cancelled. A USD staff member has tested positive, and out of an abundance of caution, the teams decided not to play.
The Coyotes are scheduled to finish the regular season at home inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center against North Dakota State on Feb. 27 and 28 with tip time set for 3:30 p.m.
