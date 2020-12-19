MITCHELL — The Yankton Gazelles finished with a season-best score of 135.55 to place sixth in the Jill McCormick Invitational gymnastics meet, held Saturday in Mitchell.
Mitchell won the team title with a score of 146.1, beating out Watertown (144.7) and Harrisburg (141.0). Mitchell JV (140.65) and Brookings (140.55) rounded out the top five.
Watertown’s Brooke Bollinger earned all-around honors, scoring 37.9 to easily beat out Mitchell’s Emily Moody (36.3) and Kyra Gropper (36.2).
Bollinger also claimed top scores on the uneven parallel bars (9.45) and floor exercise (9.65). Mitchell’s Kyra Gropper won on balance beam with a 9.65. Yankton’s Alison Johnson and Mitchell’s Moody tied for top honors on the vault, each scoring 9.5.
Johnson finished 10th in the all-around, scoring 34.35. Also earning a top-10 finish for the Gazelles was Ava Koller, who placed sixth in the floor exercise. Callie Boomsma led Yankton on bars (8.3) and beam (8.5).
Yankton returns to action on Jan. 9 at the Brookings Invitational.
TEAM SCORES: Mitchell 146.1, Watertown 144.7, Harrisburg 141.0, Mitchell Black (JV) 140.65, Brookings 140.55, Yankton 135,55, Aberdeen Central 135.4, O’Gorman 132.7, Pierre 130.55, Huron 119.65, Rapid City Central 90.55, Rapid City Stevens 59.65
ALL-AROUND: 1, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 37.9; 2, Emily Moody, Mitchell 36.3; 3, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 36.2; 4, Chelsey Mohr, Mitchell Black 35.95; 5, Jaidyn Dahl, Watertown 35.8; 6, Isabelle Driscoll, Harrisburg 35.6; 7, Rachel Gannon, Brookings 35.4; 8, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg 34.75; 9, Tayla Dobrenski, Brookings 34.7; 10, Alison Johnson, Yankton 34.35; OTHER YHS: t15, Callie Boomsma, Ava Koller 33.85; 19, Hailee Gilbery 31.9
BARS: 1, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 9.45; 2, Isabelle Reiners, Harrisburg 9.2; 3, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.15; 4, Olivia Prunty, Mitchell Black 8.95; 5, Maggie Fites, Aberdeen Central 8.75; 6, Kyanna Gropper, Mitchell Black 8.65; t7, Chelsey Mohr, Mitchell Black; Kyra Gropper, Mitchell; Dawson Briggs, Watertown 8.6; t10, Anya Clites, Brookings; Tayla Dobrenski, Brookings 8.55; YHS: t20, Callie Boomsma 8.3; 25, Alison Johnson 8.2; 29, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 7.9; 33, Hailee Gilbery 7.65; 34, Ava Koller 7.6
BEAM: 1, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.65; 2, Chelsey Mohr, Mitchell Black 9.55; t3, Isabelle Driscoll, Harrisburg; Lily Siemonsma, Brookings 9.5; 5, Sidney Malde, Mitchell 9.4; 6, Brooke Bollinger 9.35; 7, Jaidyn Dahl, Watertow 9.3; t8, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg; Ashlyn Beyer, Aberdeen Central; Makenna Glanzer, Aberdeen Central 9.25; YHS: t23, Callie Boomsma 8.5; t30, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.3; t34, Ava Koller 8.25; 43, Alison Johnson 7.9; 45, Hailee Gilbery 7.8
FLOOR: 1, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 9.65; 2, Rachel Gannon, Brookings 9.5; t3, Masy Mock, Mitchell; Emily Moody, Mitchell 9.45; 5, Kyra Gropper, Mitchell 9.4; 6, Ava Koller, Yankton 9.3; 7, Meredith Hruby, Harrisburg 9.25; t8, Tabatha Sadler, Mitchell Black; Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.2; 10, Joslin Sommerville 9.15; OTHER YHS: t22, Alison Johnson 8.75; t33, Mackenzie Steinbrecher 8.4; t44, Callie Boomsma 8.15; 49, Hailee Gilbery 8.0
VAULT: t1, Alison Johnson, Yankton; Emily Moody, Mitchell 9.5; 3, Brooke Bollinger, Watertown 9.45; 4, Layla Erickson, Brookings 9.4; t5, Joslin Sommerville, Mitchell; Natalie Benson, Watertown; Makenna Glanzer, Aberdeen Central 9.2; 8, Bentley Bates, Mitchell 9.15; t9, Masy Mock, Mitchell; Rachel Gannon, Brookings 9.05; OTHER YHS: t13, Callie Boomsma 8.9; t17, Allie Byrkeland 8.85; t24, Ava Koller 8.7; 39, Hailee Gilbery 8.45
Vermillion Tri.
VERMILLION — Chamberlain claimed top honors in a gymnastics triangular on Saturday in Vermillion.
Chamberlain scored 127.4, beating out host Vermillion (125.45) and Wagner-Bon Homme (119.65).
Wagner-Bon Homme’s Alcista Dion earned all-around honors, edging out Vermillion’s Mackenzie Brady (33.75) and Chamberlain’s Allison Hough (33.65). Dion also posted the top mark on floor exercise (8.95) and vault (8.8).
Brady posted the top score on balance beam with an 8.3. Hough earned the top mark on uneven parallel bars, scoring 8.1
TEAM SCORES: Chamberlain 127.4, Vermillion 125.45, Wagner-Bon Homme 119.65
ALL-AROUND: 1, Alcista Dion WBH 33.85; 2, Mackenzie Brady V 33.75; 3, Allison Hough C 33.65; 4, Amelia Jones C 33.1; 5, Jenna Duffek WBH 31.05
BARS: 1, Allison Hough C 8.1; 2, Alcista Dion WBH 8.0; 3, Mackenzie Brady V 7.95; 4, Amelia Jones C 7.8; 5, Tori Farmer V 7.3
BEAM: 1, Mackenzie Brady V 8.3; 2, Alison Hough C 8.15; 3, Alcista Dion WBH 8.1; 4, Amelia Jones C 7.9; 5, Serena Gapp V 7.7
FLOOR: 1, Alcista Dion WBH 8.95; t2, Amelia Jones C; Mackenzie Brady V 8.8; 4, Allison Hough C 8.65; 5, Jenna Duffek WBH 8.45
VAULT: 1, Alcista Dion WBH 8.8; 2, Allison Hough C 8.75; 3, Mackenzie Brady V 8.7; 4, Jenna Duffek WBH 8.65; 5, Amelia Jones C 8.6
