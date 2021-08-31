SIOUX FALLS — Yankton earned a doubleheader split with Sioux Falls Roosevelt in club high school softball action on Tuesday in Sioux Falls.
Addison Binde and Tori Vellek each had a two hits as Yankton claimed the opener 7-4.
Annika Gordon tripled, and Grace Behrns had a hit and three RBI for Yankton. Elle Feser, Brooklyn Townsend and Regan Garry each had a hit in the victory.
Behrns picked up the win, striking out five in the six-inning contest.
Roosevelt scored five runs in the final inning to rally to a 12-11 victory in the nightcap.
Binde went 3-for-3 with two RBI for Yankton. Vellek went 2-for-3 with a triple and a double, driving in two. Gordon went 2-for-4 with a triple. Lainie Keller also had two hits. Feser tripled, driving in two. Behrns also had a hit for the Gazelles.
Garry took the loss.
Yankton, 6-4, prepares for its West River trip on Friday and Saturday. The Gazelles will face Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central each day.
