VERMILLION — South Dakota women’s tennis coach Brett Barnett is pleased to announce that Yulia Almiron Solano will be joining the Coyotes roster in the fall as part of the 2020 recruiting class.
Almiron Solano, a native of Madrid, Spain, will come to South Dakota as a transfer from Longwood University in Virginia and will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Almiron Solano, who stands 5-feet, 2-inches, fashioned a 6-3 singles mark during the shortened 2019-20 season, playing primarily at the No. 1 and 2 singles spots.
