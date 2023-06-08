NOTE: This article has been updated with late-reported scores.
LESTERVILLE — Andy Dollarschell hit a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to lift the Lesterville Broncs over the Yankton Tappers 5-2 in South Central League baseball action Thursday.
After Tyler Edler hit a home run to open the scoring, Yankton scored two runs in the top of the fifth to take a 2-1 lead. Lesterville tied the game in the sixth before Dollarschell’s home run proved to be the difference in the contest.
Lesterville improved to 5-0 with the victory, while Yankton fell to 4-1. Yankton had five hits to Lesterville’s three. Lesterville’s Alex Wagner earned the decision.
Yankton’s Will Rauch hit a double in the contest.
CROFTON, Neb. — Tabor’s Bryce Scieszinski struck out seven batters in a complete-game effort as the Bluebirds defeated the Crofton Bluejays 7-2 in South Central League baseball action Thursday.
Scieszinski gave up two runs (none earned) on six hits on 109 pitches. Chase Kortan and Beau Rothschadl led the Bluebirds with two RBIs apiece. Riley Rothschadl led Tabor with three hits.
For Crofton, Zach Hegge struck out 10 batters in six innings pitched. He gave up four runs (two earned) on six hits with two walks in the contest. Austin Tramp led Crofton with two hits.
EMERY — The Dimock-Emery Raptors rallied to earn a 9-7 victory over the Platte Killer Tomatoes in South Dakota amateur baseball action Thursday.
Down 7-2, Dimock-Emery reeled off four runs in the bottom of the fifth to get within one run, 7-6. In the bottom of the seventh, Peyton Nash hit a 2-RBI single to give Dimock-Emery the lead.
Hayden Kuiper registered three RBIs for Platte. Hunter Hewitt had three hits in the contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.