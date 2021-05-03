Mount Marty hosted Morningside for a doubleheader on April 18 at Sertoma Park, and held a 3-2 lead after six innings. Morningside tied the game in the seventh and won it 5-3 in the eighth, and now the Lancers get a chance to knock off the no. 2 seed in this week’s GPAC Conference Tournament.
“I’m excited,” Lancer head coach Tate Bruckner said. “This is always a fun time of the year. We get to see our work get rewarded. It’s one of those deals where you have to show up and there’s no tomorrow, every team has their back against the wall at this point, so it’s a fun battle.”
The Lancers (19-18, 10-12) earned the seventh seed in the GPAC Tournament this week, and play the second seed Morningside Wednesday in Sioux City. The double elimination tournament is hosted in two pods, with the top two seeds each hosting their side of the bracket.
Mount Marty enters the tournament losing a pair of games against sixth seeded Doane Saturday. The Lancers were tied for sixth with Doane entering the day, and the sweep for Doane gave them the six seed.
“Those are always good learning experiences this time of year,” Bruckner said of the losses. “You have to understand that you have to show up and play every day…. I always tell the kids, this time of year you put in some much time and effort, you have to show up and be ready to roll. If you do that good things will happen.”
Now the Lancers prep for Morningside (40-7, 18-4), who swept the Lancers a few weeks ago. After the tough opener, Morningside blew out Mount Marty in game two 19-4. Since the loss, the Lancers have gone 2-6 to enter the tournament on a bit of a cold streak.
The Lancers will turn to their ace, Mo Vornhagen, to get things started Wednesday. Vornhagen has a 7-4 record with a 3.33 earned run average in 80 innings pitched.
“Mo Vornhagen has been outstanding for us all year,” Bruckner said. “We rely on her a lot, we want her to keep doing what she’s been doing.”
As long as Vornhagen pitches well and the defense doesn’t make mistakes, Buckner believes his team has a chance. But, in order to give themselves a strong shot at the upset, Buckner believes the bottom of the batting order needs to get going early to give the top of the order a shot to do some damage.
“Our bottom half has to be a little bit better,” Bruckner said. “If we can find a way to roll that bottom half over to our top, good things will happen. That’s kind of been our success this year, when our bottom half gets going and our top half rolls.”
Emma Burns is the team leader in batting average (.450), hits (58), runs (41), home runs (10) and runs batted in (38). Karlee Arnold adds some power to the Lancer line-up, with eight home runs and 35 runs driven in, both marks second on the team. Makenzi Rockwell and Karlee Arnold have also contributed in big ways in the line-up.
The Lancers have hit for better average and more home runs, but 79 errors on the season has plagued them at times. The Lancers want to play well in all three phases; hitting, pitching and fielding, in order to give themselves a strong chance Wednesday.
The Lancers first game is at noon Wednesday at Jensen Softball Complex in Sioux City. The loser of the Morningside-Mount Marty game plays again at 2 p.m., while the winner plays at 4 p.m.. The opponent of game two depends on the outcome of the Concordia-Doane game that starts at 10 a.m.
“We have to enjoy every aspect and every moment of the season, because we’ve learned how quickly that can be taken away,” Bruckner said. “I’ve enjoyed having the opportunity to see our kids grow and develop and play every game. You can see their passion and excitement.”
