The Mount Marty University men’s track and field team is ranked 16th in the first USA Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rating index of the 2023 season.
Southeastern (Florida) ranks first, followed by Milligan (Tennessee) and Life (Georgia). Fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference teams Dordt and Concordia are fourth and fifth.
Also from the GPAC, Doane is seventh and Midland is 10th.
For the Lancer men, Mason Schleis is ranked second in the heptathlon (5,043), with Seth Wiebelhaus (4,912) fourth and Michael Beyer (4,164) 23rd. Marcus Jnofinn is tied for fifth in the 60-meter dash (6.77). Nathan Simons is ranked sixth in the 600 (1:20.84). Donovan Breckenridge is ranked 12th in the 400 (48.72). Jonathan Fuselier is ranked 21st in the 60-meter hurdles (8.32).
On the women’s side, Ashinee George is ranked seventh in the pentathlon (3,053), Calli Davis is ranked 11th in the 400 (58.22) and Gracie Rippen is tied for 16th in the pole vault (11-2 1/2).
Mount Marty hosts the Mount Marty Invitational at the Ruth Donohue First Dakota Fieldhouse on Friday and Saturday. Competition begins at 2 p.m. on Friday and 10 a.m. on Saturday.
