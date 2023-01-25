The Mount Marty University men’s track and field team is ranked 16th in the first USA Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association rating index of the 2023 season.

Southeastern (Florida) ranks first, followed by Milligan (Tennessee) and Life (Georgia). Fellow Great Plains Athletic Conference teams Dordt and Concordia are fourth and fifth.

