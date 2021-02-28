VERMILLION — Talk about an emotional 24 hours.
After watching one of their leaders, A.J. Plitzuweit, writhe in pain after suffering a devastating knee injury, the South Dakota men’s basketball team had a chance to celebrate a championship.
That opportunity slipped away, however.
North Dakota State handed the Coyotes an 89-74 loss in Sunday afternoon’s regular season finale at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center and prevented USD from capturing the regular season championship.
“It’s a tough one,” said Stanley Umude, who scored 39 points in his final home game. “We knew that we could be cutting down the nets.”
It was, though, understandable why the Coyotes (13-10) — who will be the No. 2 seed in the conference tournament — came up a little short: They were playing without one of their leaders.
Plitzuweit dislocated his left knee and suffered ligament damage, and that presented an emotional night for his teammates.
“I don’t think anyone on the team got much sleep last night,” Umude said.
The unexpected appearance of Plitzuweit — who had played a key role in USD’s drive for a regular season title — at Sunday’s pregame shootaround provided the Coyotes with a much-needed lift, according to Lee.
“The only time I smiled, I think, was when A.J. came to shootaround today,” he said.
“Even after we won the game (Saturday), it was one of the worst nights. I felt so bad for A.J. and his family.”
Plitzuweit, on crutches, was the one consoling his coaches and teammates, Lee added.
“Everybody was so happy to see him,” Lee said. “He has the injury, but he’s the one lifting everybody else up.”
Without Plitzuweit and his 19 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4 assists per game available, the Coyotes had to find a way to adjust on the fly on Sunday.
Umude, the team’s leading scorer, made 14-of-25 shots and scored 39 points, 27 of which came in the first half.
“I was trying to play as hard as I can and leave it all out there,” Umude said, “and play for A.J. and go out there and do our thing.”
A three-pointer by Umude at the 13:05 mark of the first half gave the Coyotes their largest lead (18-8), to that point.
North Dakota State, though, clawed back and took a 40-37 lead into halftime on a three-pointer by Sam Griesel at the buzzer.
A basket by Xavier Fuller at the 12:16 mark of the second half brought USD within 57-54, but the Bison reeled off a 17-4 run to take control. Sam Griesel, who was once a Coyote commit before heading to Fargo, scored 26 points to lead NDSU, while three of his teammates also reached double figures.
Tasos Kamateros added 22 points on 7-of-10 shooting for USD, but the rest of the lineup combined to make 4-of-15 shots.
Even before Plitzuweit’s injury, the Coyotes were already dealing with a rash of setbacks — freshman big man Nikola Zizic will have an MRI on his knee Monday and junior guard Mason Archambault returned to the floor Sunday after a rib injury.
“It felt like we were coaching during the game and putting guys in spots and trying to coach them what to do,” Lee said, “and that’s not what you’re looking to do.”
Redshirt sophomore Kanon Koster started Sunday in place of Plitzuweit and played 22 minutes, while sophomore Kruz Perrott-Hunt took over at point guard and junior reserve guard Boogie Anderson saw a season-high 20 minutes.
Not only because of the injuries but because of the eight road games in the conference schedule, Lee said that he is proud of his team’s resiliency this season — the Coyotes also started the season 0-5.
South Dakota will begin the Summit League Tournament at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls next Saturday against No. 7 Western Illinois at 8:45 p.m.
“We have a whole week of practice to try to adjust to playing without A.J.,” Umude said. “We have a week to figure out and maybe change game plans.”
Follow @jhoeck on Twitter
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.