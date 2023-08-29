HARRISBURG — Vermillion beat out several Dakota XII Conference rivals to win the Sioux Falls Christian Invitational boys’ golf tournament, Tuesday at Spring Creek Golf Course near Harrisburg.
Vermillion finished at 312. Other Dakota XII teams claimed the next three spots: Dakota Valley (318), West Central (319) and host Sioux Falls Christian (320).
Also in the 15-team event, Parkston (340) was seventh, Beresford (354) was 11th and Elk Point-Jefferson (358) was 12th.
Sioux Falls Christian’s Eli Anema claimed medalist honors, shooting a 4-under 68 to finish three strokes ahead of Canton’s Carson Steffensen (71). West Central’s Anthony Lanham was third at 74. A group of golfers shot 76, including Vermillion’s Trey Hansen, Elk Point-Jefferson’s Carter Langle and Parkston’s Payton Koehn.
TEAM SCORES: 1, Vermillion 312; 2, Dakota Valley 318; 3, West Central 319; 4, S.F. Christian 320; 5, Sioux Valley 325; 6, Madison 333; 7, Parkston 340; 8, Flandreau 342; 9, Canton 344; 10, Tri-Valley 349; 11, Beresford 354; 12, Elk Point-Jefferson 358; 13, Lennox 369; 14, Dell Rapids 371; 15, Tea Area 381
TOP 15: 1, Eli Anema, S.F. Christian 68; 2, Carson Steffensen, Canton 71; 3, Anthony Lanham, West Central 74; T4, Braylon Oftedal, Madison 76; T4, Trey Hansen, Vermillion 76; T4, Carter Langle, Elk Point-Jefferson 76; T4, Payton Koehn, Parkston 76; T4, Tate Steffensen, Sioux Valley 76; T9, Cooper Girard, Vermillion 77; T9, Tate Cornelsen, Dakota Valley 77; 11, Rylan Moran, Vermillion 78; T12, Kaden Burshiem, Flandreau 79; T12, Dylan Lukken, Dakota Valley 79; T14, Kamden Zomer, West Central 80; T14, Matt DeBeer, Dakota Valley 80; T14, Dustin Maas, Beresford 80
