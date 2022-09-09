Three athletes and one team have been selected as the 2022 class for the Mount Marty University Athletic Hall of Fame, announced today (Friday).
Kylie (Gross) Knippling, Tony Elizondo, Lauren Donlin and the 1998-99 women’s basketball team will be inducted at an event on Oct. 28 at River Rocks Event Center in Yankton.
The event begins with a social at 5 p.m., with the event beginning at 6:30 p.m.
Here is a look at the honorees.
Knippling, a Yankton native, was a three-time Pflieger-Olson All-Academic team and a two-time NAIA Scholar-Athlete for the Lancer women’s basketball team, earning first-team all-Great Plains Athletic Conference honors in 2012.
As a senior, she led the GPAC in rebounding (10.6 rpg) and ranked ninth in scoring (13.5 ppg) while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. For her career, Knippling ranked first in career charges taken (42), fourth in rebounds (794), fourth in games played (120) and seventh in blocked shots (51).
She was awarded the Emil S Liston Award and the 2011 Strength and Conditioning Female Athlete of the Year. In 2012, Knippling was awarded the Dr. Leroy Walker Champion of Character Award and was named the Mount Marty Female Athlete of the Year.
Elizondo was a key member of the 1991 Lancer baseball team that qualified for the District 12 tournament, posting a 31-12 record. He was the Lancers’ team MVP and an all-District 12 player in 1992.
In 1991, Elizondo batted .295 with two home runs and 19 RBI. He batted .397 in 1992, recording a team-best five home runs to go with 24 RBI.
Donlin earned team MVP honors for both soccer and softball during her Lancer career. She also earned the Pfliger-Olson Award, as well as being named a NFCA All-American Scholar Athlete.
On the soccer field, she set the Lancer career standard for goals (50), assists (7) and points (107). She also earned second-team all-GPAC honors, ranking among the GPAC leaders in six offensive categories.
On the softball field, Donlin earned honorable mention all-GPAC honors in 2010, leading MMU with a .327 batting average with four home runs and 27 RBI.
’98-99 Women’s Basketball
The first Lancer team to earn a NAIA tournament berth under Hall-of-Fame coach Chuck Iverson, the 1998-99 Lancers finished 19-11 and won the South Dakota-Iowa Conference regular season and post-season titles. That team broke eight team and individual records that season.
