Thirteen months ago the Yankton Gazelles lost leading scorer Ellie Karolevitz for the season due to an injury in the game against O’Gorman.
Saturday, the Gazelles played their first full game of the 2021-22 season without their leading scorer, again against the Knights.
The Knights pounced on the short-handed Gazelles, building a 26-5 lead through one quarter on the way to a 68-33 victory in girls’ basketball action on Saturday at the YHS Gym.
Hannah Ronsiek and Kira Mentele each scored 14 points for O’Gorman, which moved to 6-1 on the season. Mahli Abdouch and Bergen Reilly each scored nine points, with Reilly grabbing eight rebounds in the victory.
Claire Tereshinski scored 10 points for Yankton (3-5). Macy Drotzmann, who missed Tuesday’s win over Harrisburg, finished with six points and five rebounds.
Karolevitz left the Gazelles’ overtime loss to Watertown due to injury Thursday night. Her status is currently uncertain.
“I can’t even begin to say how proud I am of the fight they showed,” he said. “We’re in such a different place than we were last year (when Karolevitz went down). We have kids that can play with confidence.”
One of those Yankton players who has developed confidence in the last year has been Tereshinski, who has been among the team’s top scorers nearly every game this season.
“Claire has the ability to create her own shot,” Krier said. “She has the ability to get shots for others as well.”
Yankton’s “bigs” — Jordynn Salvatori, Katherine Beeman and Drotzmann — found themselves challenged by even bigger players on both ends of the floor.
“They were put in a tough position because of O’Gorman’s size,” Krier said. “But they continued to try to work in there.”
Yankton hits the road on Tuesday as the Gazelles make their first-ever trip to Sioux Falls Jefferson. The Gazelles will host Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Thursday.
“Those are two games we have an opportunity to compete in,” Krier said. “And possibly come out on the right side.”
There was no JV game. In the ‘C’ game, O’Gorman claimed a 54-28 decision. For Yankton, Payton Moser led the way with 15 points. Camryn Koletzky had five points and eight rebounds.
The Gazelles won the freshmen game 29-24. Adilyn Schelhaas led the way with seven points and five rebounds. Carly Cap added eight rebounds.
O’GORMAN (6-1)
Paydyn Peterson 2-5 1-2 5, Lucy Moore 1-4 0-0 3, Mahli Abdouch 4-10 0-0 9, Clare Benson 1-1 0-0 3, Kennedy Reents 1-1 0-0 2, Karsten Schlimgen 1-3 0-0 3, Kira Mentele 7-11 0-0 14, Bergen Reilly 4-5 1-1 9, Hannah Ronsiek 4-13 5-5 14, Hannah Friedman 1-2 0-0 2, Aweng Akoi 2-3 0-0 4. TOTALS: 28-58 7-8 68.
YANKTON (3-5)
Payton Moser 0-1 0-0 0 0, Jillian Eidsness 1-5 0-0 3, Jordynn Salvatori 2-6 0-2 4, Claire Tereshinski 4-9 0-0 10, Bailey LaCroix 1-5 0-0 3, Katherine Beeman 1-2 0-0 2, Camryn Koletzky 2-2 0-1 5, Kamella Kopp 0-1 0-0 0, Macy Drotzmann 3-7 0-0 6, Elle Feser 0-2 0-0 0, Brynn Kenney 0-2 0-0 0. TOTALS: 14-42 0-3 33.
O’GORMAN 26 17 20 5 — 68
YANKTON 5 9 12 7 — 33
Three-Pointers: Y 5-14 (Tereshinski 2-4, Eidsness 1-4, LaCroix 1-2, Koletzky 1-1, Moser 0-1, Salvatori 0-1, Feser 0-1), OG 5-18 (Moore 1-2, Abdouch 1-5, Benson 1-1, Schlimgen 1-1, Ronsiek 1-7, Peterson 0-2). Assists: Y 8 (LaCroix 3), OG 3. Blocked Shots: OG 7 (three with 2), Y 1 (Drotzmann). Rebounds: OG 32 (Reilly 8), Y 15 (Drotzmann 5). Steals: OG 3, Y 2. Personal Fouls: OG 9, Y 6. Fouled Out: None. Turnovers: Y 17, OG 5.
