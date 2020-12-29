BROOKINGS — The South Dakota State University men’s basketball program announced that it will host Mount Marty University on Monday, Jan. 4, at 6 p.m. at Frost Arena.
The game will be a non-counter for MMU. The game will not only be the home opener for SDSU, but it will mark the first contest for the Jackrabbits (5-3) since losing to South Dakota on Dec. 12 at the Sanford Pentagon.
The last time the Lancers and Jackrabbits faced off was an exhibition game on Oct. 30, 2019, with SDSU winning 98-70. The last time the teams met in a game that counted for SDSU was Dec. 13, 1980, an 84-68 SDSU victory. The Jackrabbits have won all three meetings with the Lancers.
A limited number of tickets will be available for SDSU season ticket holders and students.
