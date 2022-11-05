VERMILLION — Behind a solid team effort, the South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team won its 11th straight match against the St. Thomas Tommies 25-21, 25-20, 25-8 in Summit League action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.
USD improved to 24-2 (13-1 Summit League) while St. Thomas fell to 3-24 (1-14 Summit League).
“One of the things that we had talked about going into the match was the fact that we were going to get (St. Thomas’) best shot,” head coach Leanne Williamson said after the match. “In sets one and two, that was absolutely accurate. We said ‘The way to counteract that is to give them our best shot.’
“In the third set, we got rolling and never looked back.”
The Coyotes raced out to a 16-1 lead in the third set behind three service aces from libero Lolo Weideman and two from Alaina Wolff.
“It started with our serves,” Coyotes setter Madi Woodin said. “Lolo had a bunch of aces to start. Then offensively, we were aggressive and weren't afraid to make errors. We kept going after it.”
In the first set, the Coyotes played more hesitant than they did in the third set. St. Thomas went on a 6-1 run to take a 20-18 run. During a South Dakota timeout with the game tied 17-17, the team broke the huddle, echoing the word “work”.
“We talked about the fact that as of late, we've had those first sets that haven't necessarily gone our way,” Williamson said. “We've been able to make the switch after the first set. We talked about making the switch now and focus on getting ourselves better on our side of the court. We did that right away (in the set).”
The Coyotes made that switch and went on a 7-1 set to win the set 25-21.
“It's a mindset,” Weideman said. “It's us focusing on our side of the court and not worrying about what they're doing, fine-tuning our errors that we've been making, and not getting stressed out because there was no reason to get stressed out.”
In the second set, USD had a better start, going up 4-0. With the Coyotes leading 18-11, St. Thomas went on a 5-0 run to get within two at 18-16. The Coyotes responded with a 5-1 run to go up 23-17 and closed out the set 25-20.
With 18 kills, Elizabeth Juhnke tied the school record of 557 kills in a season in the match, tying Kendall Kritenbrink’s 557 kills she had in the 2013 season.
“It's always fun playing with Juhnke,” Weideman said. “She's always aggressive and confident. It's really important to have in hitters because it makes you want to give her the ball more. We don't really think about how many kills people are getting but how they're presenting themselves on the court. She does a really good job of that.”
“Her awareness, her confidence, and her ability to hit some angles that are very difficult to defend (makes her a great player),” Williamson said. “Tonight you saw it, but we've really seen it all season with her ability to, regardless of what they're doing defensively against her, find ways to score points. We're excited for her.”
Weideman registered 10 digs for the Coyotes, while Woodin tallied 35 set assists in the match.
Williamson was proud of how her team navigated through a difficult stretch of three games in five days.
“This was a hard week,” she said. “I'm very proud of our team and how (the players) handled it.
“Right now (we can) rest, recover, and enjoy this win. Next week's going to be a short week. We practice Monday, we're off Tuesday, then we hit the road on Wednesday. It's another tough week for us.”
The Coyotes will play at the Kansas City Roos Thursday and the Oral Roberts Eagles Nov. 12. Game time for Thursday’s contest at the Swinney Center in Kansas City, Missouri, is set for 7 p.m.
