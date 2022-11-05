VERMILLION — Behind a solid team effort, the South Dakota Coyotes volleyball team won its 11th straight match against the St. Thomas Tommies 25-21, 25-20, 25-8 in Summit League action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center Saturday.

USD improved to 24-2 (13-1 Summit League) while St. Thomas fell to 3-24 (1-14 Summit League).

