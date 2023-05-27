SIOUX FALLS — The last time the Yankton Bucks finished in the top six of the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships, this year’s seniors were getting ready for kindergarten.

Four of those seniors — with help from a couple of juniors — did enough on the final day to help the Bucks earn sixth in the 2023 meet. The three-day event concluded on Saturday at Howard Wood Field.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.