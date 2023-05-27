SIOUX FALLS — The last time the Yankton Bucks finished in the top six of the South Dakota State Track and Field Championships, this year’s seniors were getting ready for kindergarten.
Four of those seniors — with help from a couple of juniors — did enough on the final day to help the Bucks earn sixth in the 2023 meet. The three-day event concluded on Saturday at Howard Wood Field.
O’Gorman, needing just to finish the 1600 relay to break a tie with Brandon Valley for the top spot, won that race to clinch the Class AA boys’ team title with 100.5 points. Brandon Valley (90.5) and third place Stevens (88) finished second and third.
Yankton entered the final race — the 1600 relay — two points behind Sioux Falls Jefferson for sixth and 8.5 points behind Lincoln for fifth. Lincoln did not have a 1600 relay entry, but the Cavaliers did, meaning the Bucks would have to finish at least two places higher than Jefferson to clinch a top-six finish and the team hardware that came with it.
The Bucks did that, clocking a 3:24.05 to finish third in the final. It was a season-best time, beating the 3:24.88 from Friday that got the Bucks into the final.
“It’s a long weekend for these kids. It’s a war of attrition,” said Yankton head coach Geoff Gross. “Hats off to those kids for getting six points, a third place.”
Junior Austin Gobel opened the relay, knowing what was at stake.
“We knew we had to beat Jefferson by three (points),” he said. “It’s been a long three days. To go out and give it all I’ve got was all I can do.”
From Gobel, the baton went to senior Cooper Grotenhuis and senior Nate Schoenfelder before it ended up with senior Rugby Ryken.
“There was a lot of clutter when I got the baton,” he said. “When I got behind Brookings (who finished fourth), I knew we had a shot.”
The day for Gobel and Ryken started earlier. Gobel finished sixth in the 100 (10.90), while Ryken was fourth in the 400 (49.68). Ryken’s time was just under his previous season best of 49.72.
“The 400 was all elite guys,” Ryken said. “I don’t think I got out well on Friday (in the prelims), but today I got out better.”
Gobel was disappointed in both his time and finish, but was optimistic about his future.
“I didn’t do as well as I’d hoped. I was looking for a PR,” he said. “I’m only a junior. I’ve got one more year to prove to everyone what I’ve got.”
A Yankton junior who did some “proving” in this year’s meet was Dylan Payer, who battled a talented field to finish second in the 1600. His time of 4:20.64 trailed only Stevens’ Simeon Birnbaum. Birnbaum, an Oregon recruit, clocked a 4:02.78 and broke the meet record of former Huron standout and current South Dakota State Coach Rod DeHaven, set in 1984.
“I was expecting to go out and try to stick with Birnbaum unless he was going to try to break the state record, which was something he did,” Payer said. “So I tried to make it my race. I did what I like to do in the mile.”
Payer traded the second place spot back and fourth with Harrisburg senior Cashton Johnson, Stevens junior Grady Loos and O’Gorman junior Jack Castelli through the first three and a half laps. He then took the lead of the second place pack for good on the back stretch of the final lap.
“They started to slow down at the 350-meter mark, so I made my move,” he said. “I decided to kick for the last 250.”
Payer will enter his senior season as the top returning runner in both the 800 and 1600, and in position to threaten the YHS school record in all three distance races. He tied the 800-meter mark in Friday’s runner-up finish.
“It helps a lot,” he said of the confidence boost this weekend gives him heading into next season. “But there are a lot of guys that have worked hard and gotten better.”
Senior Cody Oswald capped his career with a third place finish in the 110-meter hurdles earlier in the day. He clocked a 14.86, just off his career best of 14.74 seconds.
“It was a good race,” he said. “I clipped a couple of hurdles at the end, so it wasn’t my cleanest race.”
While the senior had hoped for a better finish, he was happy to end his track and field career on a positive note.
“I was hoping for a PR,” he said. “I didn’t get that, but it was a good time to go out on. It was a good way to end my senior year.”
The Yankton girls finished 10th with 33 points. Sioux Falls Lincoln scored 114 points to win the team title, beating out Brandon Valley (102) and O’Gorman (91).
The Gazelles’ weekend was highlighted by a state title defense by junior Shae Rumsey. She clocked a 57.65 to win the 400. She was the first Gazelle to win a state title in the same event in back-to-back years since Savannah Woods (3200) and Emma Stewart (long jump) did in 2015 and 2016.
“I’ve been putting a lot of pressure on myself,” Rumsey said. “But all my teammates, my family, brought me back. I’ve been getting texts and calls from multiple people today saying that I’ve got this.”
Though it was nearly a second slower than her preliminary time (56.67), she still won the race by more than a second.
“The wind has been a factor all weekend,” she said. In all her races over the weekend, she used the wind on the back stretch to pass or pull away from other runners. “Today (on the front stretch) it felt the worst. I told myself to push through it, and that’s what I tried to do.”
Gross lauded Rumsey’s “dominant performance.”
“It’s something we’ve become accustomed to from her in the past month and a half,” he said. “She totally made up the stagger on the first curve and basically said, ‘Come and get me.’ Nobody could, or can.”
Two other Gazelles competed on Saturday.
Senior Thea Chance finished 11th in the 1600, clocking a 5:21.78. The clocking was nearly four seconds under her previous season best.
Freshman Ava Horn just missed clearing opening height in the high jump, 4-10. Her season best was 4-11.
