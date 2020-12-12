WAGNER — Chamberlain claimed top honors in the Wagner-Bon Homme Invitational gymnastics meet, held Saturday.
Chamberlain scored 125.8, beating out Vermillion (121.65) and Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon (118.1). Host Wagner-Bon Homme was fourth at 116.7.
West Central’s Averi Scheichel earned all-around honors with a 35.05, ahead of Chamberlain’s Allison Hough (33.8). London Sudbeck of PEHMV was third at 33.75.
Scheichel posted the top mark on floor exercise (9.5) and vault (9.05). Sudbeck was first on balanace beam (9.15). Vermillion’s Serena Gapp and Chamberlain’s Hough tied for top mark on uneven parallel bars (7.55).
TEAM SCORES: Chamberlain 125.8, Vermillion 121.65, Parkston-Ethan-Hanson-Mount Vernon 118.1, Wagner-Bon Homme 116.7, West Central 116.15, Stanley County 94.25
ALL-AROUND: 1, Averi Scheichel, West Central 35.05; 2, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 33.8; 3, London Sudbeck, PEHMV 33.75; 4, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 33.65; 5, Alcista Dion 33.35
BARS: t1, Serena Gapp, Vermillion; Allison Hough, Chamberlain 7.55; 3, Averi Scheichel, West Central 7.45; 4, London Sudbeck, PEHMV 7.3; t5, Alcista Dion, WBH; Elaina Taggart, Vermillion 7.25
BEAM: 1, London Sudbeck, PEHMV 9.15; 2, Averi Scheichel, West Central 9.05; 3, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 8.95; 4, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 8.75; 5, Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion 8.5
FLOOR: 1, Averi Scheichel, West Central 9.5; 2, Amelia Jones, Chamberlain 9.25; 3, Alcista Dion, WBH 8.95; 4, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 8.8; t5, Jenna Duffek, WBH; London Sudbeck, PEHMV 8.55
VAULT: 1, Averi Scheichel, West Central 9.05; 2, Alcista Dion, WBH 9.0; t3, Mackenzie Brady, Vermillion; London Sudbeck, PEHMV 8.75; 5, Allison Hough, Chamberlain 8.5
