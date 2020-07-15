NORTH SIOUX CITY — Yankton’s Tatum Hohenthaner placed fourth in the girls’ 16-18 year-old division of the South Dakota Golf Association Junior Tour event on Wednesday at Two Rivers Golf Course in North Sioux City.
Hohenthaner shot an 86 on the day. Grace Johanson of Flandreau claimed top honors with a 77.
The boys’ 16-18 year-old division went to Eric Munson of Tea, who beat Jackson Eggebraaten of Sioux Falls in a playoff. Both golfers shot an even-par 70.
Parkston’s Quinn Bormann finished eighth, shooting a 76. Yankton’s Gavin Haselhorst placed 10th with a 78. Also in the boys’ 16-18 year-old division, Yankton’s Landon Moe (80) finished 11th, Vermillion’s Carter Mart (86) placed 14th, Vermillion’s Kaleb Preister (90) placed 16th, Vermillion’s Jackson Girard (91) placed 17th and Dakota Dunes’ Austin Hamm (96) finished 18th.
Beresford’s Maiya Muller won the girls’ 14-15 year-old division, shooting a 76. In the boys’ 14-15 year-old division, Yankton’s Henry Homstad placed third with a 75.
In the boys’ 12-13 year-old division, Burbank’s Carter Hansen shot 76 to place third. Yankton’s Tate Beste (77) was fourth, with Vermillion’s Trey Hansen (78) sixth, Yankton’s Easton Vellek (78) seventh, Dakota Dunes’ Pierce Conley (79) eighth, Vermillion’s Kade Reuvers (87) 12th, Dakota Dunes’ Tyler Cornelsen (96) 14th, Dakota Dunes’ Isaac Klemme (100) 15th and Dakota Dunes’ Will Freebern (109) 16th.
Vermillion’s Ronnie Wilharm won the girls’ 10-11 year-old division, shooting a 38 in the nine-hole event. Vermillion’s Taylor Reuvers (43) was fourth, with Yankton’s Ellia Homstad (44) fifth.
Vermillion’s Rylan Moran (45) and Jack Johnson (46) finished 1-2 in the boys’ 10-11 year-old division. Atticus Slater and Cash Slater, both of North Sioux City, each shot 48 to finish third and fourth.
Vermillion’s Reid Reuvers won the boys’ 9-under division, shooting a 44 for the nine-hole event. Bennett Wetz of Dakota Dunes was third with a 54.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.