SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota junior golfer Akari Hayashi was named a Summit League golfer to watch as announced by the league office Thursday. It is the first preseason honor for Hayashi as she continues her third season with the Coyotes this spring.  

In addition to the individual honor for Hayashi, South Dakota was picked to finish third in the preseason poll behind Denver and Oral Roberts.  

