VERMILLION - South Dakota high jumper Carly Haring and pole vaulter Gen Hirata won their events to boost the Coyotes in day two of the Summit League Outdoor Track and Field Championships.
Haring cleared 5-10 ¼ in the high jump to take first place. She took three attempts at 6-0, but was unable to clear the bar.
“Honestly, I think if I did that same jump 10 times, I probably would clear it, eight out of 10 times,” Harings said. “I think I just need to work a little bit more on staying in my lane during the curve part of my approach, and I'll get it.”
Haring didn’t mark at the indoor championships, and has a clearance of 5-10 ¾ this spring that ranks her inside the top 20 nationally.
“I think sometimes it takes bad meets to really appreciate the better ones so knowing that it's not an easy thing to go out there and score, or even clear a bar makes it that much more special this time around,” Haring said.
In the pole vault, Gen Hirata and teammate Helen Falda had a vault off for first place, after both athletes missed 14-2 on their first three tries. Hirata cleared the mark on her fourth try, Falda was unable to and Hirata earned the gold for USD. Falda placed second at 13-10 and USD’s Jaidyn Garrett third at 13-4 ¼.
Wrapping up the heptathlon, USD’s Kamberlyn Lamer won all three of the remaining events to take the heptathlon title with 5,488 points. With no regional heptathlon competition, Lamer ranks 17 in the nation, with the top 24 scores going to nationals.
“She competed really hard and had a lot of PRs this weekend,” Lucky Huber, Director of Track and Field and Cross Country, said. “Poor girl was just exhausted by the time we tried to come back to long jump, that was probably me getting to be a little too zealous at the end trying to do too much. But, she'll come back tomorrow in the hurdle finals and triple jump. So, really proud of her effort.”
Wrapping up the men’s decathlon Friday, USD’s William Stupalsky set a personal best in the pole vault at 15-5 and finished four overall in the decathlon. NDSU’s Tony Ukkelberg beat out UND’s Jack Vetsch 7,175-7,162 to take the decathlon title.
A meet record was set in the men’s long jump, as North Dakota State’s Brandon Lewis jumped 25-6 to break the record. In the women’s long jump, USD’s Holly Gerberding jumped 19-9 on her first attempt to place second. SDSU jumper and Yankton High School graduate Emma Stewart placed fifth with a jump of 19-4.
In the final event of the night, USD placed all five runners, including four of the top five, in the women’s 300-meter steeplechase to close within a point and a half of North Dakota State in the team standings.
“Right now we're down to just a couple points of North Dakota State,” Huber said. “We got a lot of kids to advance and I feel like the women are in a really good spot to get after it and battle, and take a shot of trying to be Conference Champions, so we'll see what happens.”
Jonna Bart won the steeplechase in 10:36.03, with teammates Helen Gould (10:44.07) and McKenna Herrmann (10:44.48) placing second and third respectively.
In preliminary races Friday, USD sprinter and Hartington, Nebraska native Sara Reifenrath qualified for the finals in the 200 and 400-meter dashes. Reifenrath came in second in the 400-meters with a time of 55.42 and third in the 200 at 24.57. The finals for both of those races are today (Saturday).
Demar Francis of USD also qualified for the 200 and 400-meter finals. Francis won the 400-meter preliminaries at 47.64 and placed third in the 200 at 21.36.
SDSU sprinter and jumper Jaiden Boomsma, a YHS graduate, won her heat of the women’s 100-meter dash preliminaries in a time of 11.82 seconds. The run was good for third overall and puts her in Saturday’s final.
In the women’s standings, North Dakota State leads USD 125.5-124. SDSU is in third place through two days at 45.5 points, and UND follows close behind at 42. NDSU has a strong hold on the men’s standings, with 124 points to SDSU’s 88. USD currently sits third at 29 and UND fourth with 23.
“We're just going to have to go to tic for tac for them and every time they score, we're gonna have to score a little bit more,” Huber said. “I think we got some spots where we can do that, and we'll see what happens. If we can make it come down to the four by four that'd be pretty exciting.”
Action resumes at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, with the women’s discus, women’s triple jump and men’s high jump. Track events start at 12:20 p.m. with the 4x100-meter relays.
