VERMILLION — Even through the crazy turns the first four years of his college career has taken, South Dakota Coyotes guard A.J. Plitzuweit is focused on living in the moment and helping the Coyotes have a strong finish to the season.
“Anything can happen in March,” he said. “We can’t change what’s happened in the past, but we can play well in the future and do some damage in the (Summit League) tournament.”
In the opinion of Coyotes head coach Eric Peterson, the team (11-17, 6-10 Summit) has been “consistently inconsistent.”
Plitzuweit, a redshirt sophomore, understands his role is to lead the team, whether that is in-game or helping other players on the team during practice.
“It’s a matter of time when we get all the puzzle pieces together and create that consistency,” Plitzuweit said.
Triston Simpson, the starting point guard for the Coyotes in 2019-20, helped Plitzuweit, who had transferred from Augustana the previous summer and was redshirted, learn how to lead by example on and off the court.
“I learned a lot from him bringing it every day in practice and being that guy that you can depend on and rely on to not turn the ball over and make good decisions on the court,” Plitzuweit said.
With Simpson’s and fellow 2019-20 senior Cody Kelley’s mentorship, Plitzuweit took the reins in 2020-21 as the team’s starting point guard.
Plitzuweit’s basketball journey has taken unexpected turns from the time he moved to Vermillion as a high school from the Covington, Kentucky area. His mother, Dawn, took the head coach job with USD’s women’s team on April 22, 2016. He admitted to being hesitant about making the move to Vermillion because of the community he had playing basketball in Covington.
“I didn’t want to leave all that behind,” he said. “But as soon as I got here, the community of Vermillion welcomed me with open arms and made the transition easy for me. It became home right away for me. I’ve been loving ‘Verm’ ever since.”
Even as his mother took the head coaching job at West Virginia after the 2021-22 season, Plitzuweit said he is in contact with both Dawn and his father, Jay, every day.
“Our family has moved a lot throughout my life,” Plitzuweit said. “Moving and changing course has never been the easiest thing, but it’s something that we’ve become accustomed to.”
Plitzuweit wanted to test the waters of moving away from Vermillion after high school, as he played and started at Augustana University his freshman year. He enjoyed plenty of success, starting 24 of 25 games and averaging 14.6 points per game, but wanted to come back to the place he considers home.
“I wanted to get out a little bit and experience things away from ‘Verm’,” Plitzuweit said. “That year away made me realize what I was missing here in Vermillion.
“When I made my decision to transfer from Augustana, I knew immediately that if USD would give me the opportunity, that’s where I’d want to be. When Coach (Todd) Lee offered me a scholarship, I jumped at it right away because I knew I wanted to be in Vermillion.”
In his second year playing collegiately in 2020-21, Plitzuweit averaged 19 points per game. He injured his left knee late in a game against North Dakota State Feb. 27, 2021. Plitzuweit made a promise to step back onto the Sanford Coyote Sports Center court for a game, which he accomplished Nov. 9, 2022, against the Lipscomb Bisons. He scored 33 points in the game and led USD to an 85-77 victory.
“It was fulfilling for me to be on that court, let alone score the points and get the win like we did,” Plitzuweit said. “It was special and it’s something that I’ll remember forever.”
Plitzuweit has transitioned into a new routine this season, whether that is having to heat his knee, get on the bike or do extra stretching before games and icing it after games, but said that the routine is ever-changing.
“Whether you need more stretching, a little longer to rest or want to get more shots up tonight in warm-ups instead of stretching, it’s just finding what feels good,” he said.
Plitzuweit and the Coyotes are excited to get another shot to win against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (25-4, 16-0 Summit) Thursday after losing to them 103-53 Jan. 30.
“They played well, so give them a lot of credit, but we’re looking forward to getting them again and competing a lot better this time around on our home court,” Plitzuweit said.
Tip off time between USD and ORU is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the SCSC.
