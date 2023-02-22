A.J. Plitzuweit
South Dakota’s A.J. Plitzuweit goes for the layup against the North Dakota State defense in Summit League action at the Sanford Coyote Sports Center earlier this season.

 Eric Bean/P&D

VERMILLION — Even through the crazy turns the first four years of his college career has taken, South Dakota Coyotes guard A.J. Plitzuweit is focused on living in the moment and helping the Coyotes have a strong finish to the season.

“Anything can happen in March,” he said. “We can’t change what’s happened in the past, but we can play well in the future and do some damage in the (Summit League) tournament.”

