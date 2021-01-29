SIOUX FALLS — South Dakota freshman Stella Fairbanks swept both dives, landing on the Coyote Top 10 list in the one-meter dive, to highlight 11 Coyote victories on night one of the Coyote Quad Duals inside Midco Aquatic Center.
Fairbanks scored 256.45 points in the one-meter dive to make the Coyote Top 10 list for the first time. She added a score of 239.85 points on the three-meter dive to complete the sweep. Senior teammate Haley Pederson finished runner-up on the one-meter in 224.20.
Another freshman standout captured a pair of events on Friday night. Keegan Henning swept the 500 free (4:47.91) and 1,000 free (10:01.32) races. Seniors Wyatt Thompson and Seth Jones finished third to Henning in the 500 and 1,000 free, respectively.
On the men’s boards, senior Seth O’Dea won the three-meter dive in 275.05 and finished runner-up on the one-meter. Junior Hudson Wilkerson took third in the one-meter dive with a score of 253.75 points.
Junior Isabelle Davenport won the 100 breast in 1:06.60.
The Coyotes’ A and B relays went 1-2 in the 400 medley. USD’s top relay of juniors Brady Torborg, Jake Leichner, Jacob Won and Charlie Bean clocked a winning time of 3:29.09. The runner-up squad consisted of senior Ben Kopp, freshman Parker Sonnabend, sophomore Aidan Gantenbein and sophomore Mack Sathre in 3:33.70.
Torborg added a victory in the open section of the 100 back. He clocked 52.92 seconds, eight tenths of a second faster than the runner-up.
Won led a Coyote podium sweep in the 200 free, clocking 1:44.01 for first. Bean finished runner-up in 1:45.61 and junior Griffin Wolner placed third. Won and Wolner added second- and third-place finishes, respectively, in the 100 fly.
Bean added a first-place finish in the 100 free to his busy evening slate, clocking 46.88 seconds for the title. Sophomore Zachary Kopp took third in both the 100 free and 50 free.
Leichner posted a pair of second-place finishes in open races. He clocked 1:55.51 for the 200 IM and 59.44 seconds in the 100 breast. Sathre took third in the 100 breast in 59.78.
The final Coyote victory of the night was in the men’s 200 free relay with a clocking of 1:25.61. The relay consisted of Zachary Kopp, Gantenbein, junior Stephen Johnson and Wolner.
Junior triathlete Leah Drengenberg finished runner-up in the 1,000 freestyle with a time of 10:55.27. Junior Hannah Aitkin took second in the 500 free with a clocking of 5:22.58.
Sophomore Emily Johnson placed third in the 100 free (54.60) and junior Lucie Anderson took third in the 100 back (59.85). The women’s 200 free relay of Johnson, sophomore Taylor Rau, junior Delaney Kottke and freshman Lauren Van Fleet also took third to wrap up the night.
South Dakota returns to action for day two of the Coyote Quad Duals at 10 a.m. Saturday.
