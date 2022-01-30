MADISON — Dakota Valley put four players in double figures in a 75-57 victory over Lakota Tech in the top-seeded matchup in the Dakota XII Conference-Northeast Conference Clash boys’ basketball event, Saturday in Madison.
Isaac Bruns finished with 21 points and seven rebounds for Dakota Valley. Randy Rosenquist had 15 points, seven rebounds and seven assists. Jaxson Wingert posted 11 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Joey Bryan scored 10 points in the victory.
Eighth grader Marvin Richards III scored 14 points for Lakota Tech. Triston LeBeau scored 11 points. Jordan Whirlwind Horse added 10 points.
Dakota Valley, 12-0, hosts Elk Point-Jefferson on Thursday. Lakota Tech, 7-2, hosts Todd County on Thursday.
Vermillion 59, Milbank 49
MADISON — Vermillion’s Nick Sorensen posted 21 points and 14 rebounds to lead the Tanagers past Milbank 59-49 in the Dakota XII Conference-Northeast Conference Clash boys’ basketball event, Saturday in Madison.
Jake Jensen posted 14 points and eight rebounds for Vermillion. T.J. Tracy added nine points in the victory.
Garrett Mertens and Justus Osborn each scored 12 points for Milbank. Bennett Schwenn and Wylie Mursu each scored 11 points for the Bulldogs.
Vermillion (8-5) hosts Beresford on Tuesday. Milbank hosts Ortonville, Minnesota, on Monday.
MILBANK (4-7) 10 10 11 18 — 49
VERMILLION (8-5) 11 14 17 17 — 59
Elk Point-Jefferson 72, Hamlin 58
MADISON — Elk Point-Jefferson downed Hamlin 72-58 in the Dakota XII Conference-Northeast Conference Clash boys’ basketball event, Saturday in Madison.
Easton Kempf scored 21 points and Landon Geary scored 14 points for EPJ. Chase Fornia added 10 points in the victory.
Tyson Stevenson scored a game-high 22 points for Hamin. Brennan Keszler added 17 points.
EPJ, 9-4, hosts Lennox on Tuesday. Hamlin, 6-6, hosts Arlington on Tuesday.
ELK POINT-JEFFERSON (9-4) 13 28 16 15 — 72
HAMLIN (6-6) 10 19 13 16 — 58
West Central 83, Parkston 35
MADISON — West Central built a 48-14 halftime lead on the way to an 83-35 victory over Parkston in the Dakota XII Conference-Northeast Conference Clash boys’ basketball event, Saturday in Madison.
Grafton Stroup led West Central with a game-high 18 points. Jacob Krempges added nine points in the victory.
Will Jodozi led Parkston with 11 points.
West Central, 9-3, travels to Tri-Valley on Tuesday. Parkston, 7-7, travels to Salem to face McCook Central-Montrose on Tuesday.
WEST CENTRAL (9-3) 23 25 19 16 — 83
PARKSTON (7-7) 6 8 11 10 — 35
DSU Classic
Menno 41, St. Francis 40
MADISON — Blake Rames finished with 18 points to lead Menno past St. Francis Indian in the Dakota State boys’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Kadeyn Ulmer added seven points in the victory.
Drake Young scored 10 points for St. Francis. Darin Arcoren, Jr., added nine points.
Menno travels to Avon on Tuesday. St. Francis travels to White River on Tuesday.
MENNO (4-6) 13 11 9 8 — 41
ST. FRANCIS (1-10) 10 13 4 13 — 40
Langford Area 63, Freeman 45
MADISON — Jesse Keough posted game-highs of 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists to lead Langford Area past Freeman 63-45 in the Dakota State boys’ basketball Classic on Saturday.
Kassen Keough hit 5-of-9 from three-point range, scoring 15 points off the bench for Langford Area. Jackson Bahr hit four three-pointers for 12 points in the win.
Blake Rumelhart finished with 14 points and seven rebounds for Freeman. Luke Peters scored 12 points for the Flyers.
Langford Area, 7-4, travels to Groton Area on Tuesday. Freeman travels to Scotland on Monday.
FREEMAN (1-12) 8 7 10 20 — 45
LANGFORD (7-4) 14 8 25 16 — 63
Mid-State Conf.
Guardian Angels 44, Crofton 41
CROFTON, Neb. — Ninth-seeded Guardian Angels Central Catholic outlasted eighth-seeded Crofton in the play-in game of the Mid-State Conference boys’ basketball tournament, Saturday in Crofton, Nebraska.
No statistics were reported for Guardian Angels, which will travel to top-seeded Norfolk Catholic on Tuesday.
For Crofton, Roy Knapp finished with 15 points. Mayson Ostermeyer added 11 points.
Crofton travels to Sioux City, Iowa, East on Feb. 11.
GUARDIAN ANGELS CC (5-12) 13 9 10 12 — 44
CROFTON (5-13) 7 12 11 11 — 41
Other Games
Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Viborg-Hurley 58
VIBORG — Dell Rapids St. Mary used four players in double figures to beat Viborg-Hurley 67-58 in boys’ basketball action on Saturday.
C.J. Smith led St. Mary with a game-high 21 points. Nic Gaspar scored 12 points, Ty Brown scored 11 points and Dylan Mathis added 10 points in the victory.
Hayden Gilbert led Viborg-Hurley with 18 points and three assists. Gage Goettertz had 10 points and nine rebounds. Byron Osterloo added nine points and three assists.
St. Mary, 10-4, travels to Lake Preston on Thursday. Viborg-Hurley, 8-3, travels to Canistota on Tuesday.
Viborg-Hurley won the JV game 47-35.
DR ST. MARY (10-4) 14 15 16 22 — 67
VIBORG-HURLEY (8-3) 15 13 12 18 — 58
